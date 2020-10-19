Fifty-five Hardin County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last week, setting a new record for most cases in a single week, and pushing the county’s total above 400.
One week ago, on Monday, Oct. 12, the state coronavirus website was reporting 373 total cases in Hardin County since testing began in March. On Oct. 19, the website was showing 428 total cases. An outbreak of the disease at a Hubbard nursing home and an increase in cases at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls have contributed to the numbers, although it is unclear how many of those cases are included in Hardin County's count.
According to the state’s website, 28 Hubbard Care Center residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, and two have recovered. The outbreak was first reported on the website on Oct. 12, when it showed 18 total infections and 17 recoveries. On Friday, those numbers were revised to show 19 infections and two recoveries. Hubbard Care Center Administrator Angie Kuda-Bruns declined to comment on the outbreak. Iowa Department of Public Health Spokesperson Amy McCoy, responding to questions about the outbreak and the shift in numbers said, “there was an issue that was being fixed” but did not elaborate. According to the nursing home's website, the facility has been allowing only closed window visits since Sept. 17. Previously, it was arranging in-person outdoor visits for residents.
The number of cases at Ellsworth Community College has increased over the last week. On Oct. 12, the Iowa Valley Community College District reported that 19 students had been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 5. On Monday morning this week, the college reported another 16 students had tested positive during the week of Oct. 12. That increases the total number of student COVID-19 cases to 48 since students returned to campus in August.
Hardin County's local school districts have reported very few COVID-19 cases among students and staff over the last two weeks. The districts reported the following new cases in the week preceding last Friday:
- Iowa Falls-Alden: 0
- South Hardin: 0
- AGWSR: 0
While there were no new positive cases of the disease reported at South Hardin, the weekly report from Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer showed that there had been 13 new cases of confirmed exposure to COVID-19. A total of 17 people in the Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe school districts were in quarantine as of Friday.
Updated ZIP code map released
The weekly COVID-19 report issued by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health includes a map of infections by ZIP code. At the time of the report, Hardin County had reported a total of 416 cases, but the map shows 409 cases. The numbers on the map and the total number of cases in the county have never matched, and the state has not answered questions about the discrepancy.
The map shows that the Hubbard (50122) and Iowa Falls (50126) ZIP codes had the largest growth in number of cases between Oct. 9 and 16. Both added 29 COVID-19 cases. The Hubbard ZIP code, which is home to about 7 percent of the county’s total residents, has about 12 percent of the COVID-19 cases. The Iowa Falls ZIP code, which is home to 36 percent of the county’s population, has 32 percent of its cases.
The ZIP code areas around New Providence, Steamboat Rock and Union did not see any new cases in the last report. Hardin County’s other ZIP code areas saw case counts increase by the following numbers:
- Ackley: 3
- Alden: 4
- Eldora: 8
- Hubbard: 29
- Iowa Falls: 29
- Radcliffe: 4
Five Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19, including two in the last week. Hardin County Public Health reported that four of them have been age 61-80, and one person was over 80.
Of the 428 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 286 people have recovered, leaving 136 local residents currently infected with the disease. Three Hardin County residents were hospitalized as of Saturday.
