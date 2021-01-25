The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Hardin County ticked up last week as testing for the disease continued to decline.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Monday morning, a total of 1,579 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That number represents 37 new cases since last Monday, when the cumulative total stood at 1,542. The previous week, the county gained 25 new cases. Of those 1,579 positive cases in the last week, 1,430 people are reported to have recovered from the disease and 31 county residents have died – an increase of two deaths in the last week – resulting in 118 active cases. Last Monday, the county had 123 active cases.
The total number of Hardin County residents tested for COVID-19 continues to decline after peaking amid a surge in virus activity in mid-November. According to data on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, 994 COVID-19 tests were administered to Hardin County residents during the week of Jan. 16-Jan. 22. That’s the first time since October that the total weekly testing count has dipped below 1,000.
Hospitalizations have continued to decline across the state. As of Monday, two Hardin County residents were in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19. Last week, four local residents were hospitalized.
One Hardin County long term care facility is currently identified as having an active outbreak of the disease. Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls has been listed on the state’s coronavirus website outbreak page since Jan. 11. At that time, Administrator John Freeman said seven residents had tested positive, the first on Dec. 19. According to the state website, one resident there has tested positive for the disease in the last 14 days. A facility must go 28 days without a positive test to be removed from outbreak status.
Virus activity in Hardin County’s school districts was low last week. Students and staff returned from winter break three weeks ago. On Friday, the districts’ superintendents reported the number of new coronavirus cases during the week of Jan. 15-22. Weekly reports were as follows:
- Iowa Falls-Alden: 4
- South Hardin: 0
- AGWSR: 0
Those numbers put the total number of school-related cases since classes resumed earlier this month at eight for Iowa Falls-Alden; nine for South Hardin; and one for AGWSR.
New ZIP code data released
On Friday, Hardin County Public Health released updated data showing total COVID-19 infections per ZIP code across the county. Half of the county’s ZIP codes had at least one new case. Iowa Falls has the most new cases, at 13; followed by Eldora with seven; Ackley and Alden with four each; and Hubbard with one.
The Iowa Falls ZIP code has seen the most cases since testing began in March, with 529 infections, which is 34.3 percent of the total cases on the ZIP code report. That ZIP code is also the most populous, with 36.2 percent of the total population.
Only three of the county’s 10 ZIP codes have had a greater share of COVID-19 cases compared to their population. Those ZIP codes are Ackley, Eldora and Hubbard, all of which reported outbreaks at long term care facilities and, in Eldora’s case, at the State Training School.
