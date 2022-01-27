Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate, which climbed to the highest point of the pandemic last week, soared even higher this week, setting a new record for the most new cases in a week, and lifting the number of active cases to the highest point since the disease was first detected here.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s update of COVID-19 data on Wednesday reports there were 223 new cases of the disease identified in Hardin County during the week of Jan. 19-25, up from 219 new cases the week before.
In total, the county has recorded 3,833 total confirmed cases of the disease since March 2020. Subtracting the number of recoveries (3,025) and the number of Hardin County residents who’ve died of the disease (57, which is an increase of one in the last week), means as of Tuesday, there were 751 known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County. The previous high number of active cases in the county was 580 on Nov. 30, 2020.
Hospitalizations across the state have fluctuated in recent days, but were generally down, from 991 last Tuesday, to 929 this week. Most of the people hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The state reported that on Tuesday, the unvaccinated accounted for 63.6 percent of the patients hospitalized because of COVID-19. It is unclear whether Hardin County has followed the trend of decreasing hospitalizations; the state stopped collecting and reporting hospitalizations by patients’ county of residence last year.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that as of Tuesday, 9,114 Hardin County residents – 54.1 percent of the total population – were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 29 people in the last week. The Hardin County vaccination rate is lower than the state rate of 56.9 percent. Hardin County’s rate is also lower than most of its neighboring counties. Only Franklin County has a lower vaccination rate of 52.1 percent. The highest of Hardin County’s seven neighbors is Marshall County, where 63 percent of the population is vaccinated.
Free masks, tests available
The federal government has taken action in recent weeks to make N95 masks and at-home COVID-19 antigen tests available to the public for free. Tests can be ordered – a limit of four per mailing address – at usps.com/covidtests, and they will be mailed to the recipients. Orders can also be placed over the phone by calling 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489.
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also available through TestIowa. Each kit includes instructions for collecting a sample and shipping it to the State Hygienic Lab. Once the lab receives the sample, results may be provided within 24 hours, depending on testing volume. In Hardin County, test kits can be picked up at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, or Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health in Eldora.
The government is also making 400 million N95 masks available to the public through pharmacies and community health centers across the country. The Centers for Disease Control has said that N95 masks offer “the highest level of protection,” especially against the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, and recommends their use, although it notes that “any mask is better than no mask”.
The Iowa Falls HyVee received an allotment of the government N95 masks this week, and began handing them out on Wednesday. Store Director Stephanie Dagel said the masks are available – three per customer – during certain hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. They can be picked up at the Customer Service desk at the back of the store.
ZIP code data released
Hardin County COVID-19 infection data released last week shows that Alden had the highest infection rate during the week of Jan. 14-21. The ZIP code, whose population is 1,651, recorded 25 new cases of the disease during that week, which is 1,514 new cases per 100,000 population. The second-highest rate of infection was reported in the Iowa Falls ZIP code, which recorded 94 new cases during the same week, which is 1,392 new cases per 100,000 population.
Hardin County’s ZIP codes recorded the following for new COVID-19 cases Jan. 14-21:
- Ackley: 36
- Alden: 25
- Eldora: 43
- Gifford: 0
- Hubbard: 10
- Iowa Falls: 94
- New Providence: 3
- Radcliffe: 3
- Steamboat Rock: 8
- Union: 11
