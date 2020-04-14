What’s one of the hottest products during the COVID-19 pandemic?
For some it’s not toilet paper, bread or cleaning supplies. It’s elastic.
Many people in the Hardin County area have joined the national movement to make masks for medical professionals. And now, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the public wear masks when outside their home, the demand has increased. While most of the mask-makers have been able to find the sheets of duck fabric or cotton, it’s the elastic bands that hold them together that has been elusive.
“You can’t find elastic anywhere,” said long-time seamstress Connie Surls. “I don’t know, it’s just like everything else. Toilet paper and everything, I don’t know if people are just hoarding it or whatever. Elastic is my problem.”
The process of making a mask is quick, takes most veteran sewers just 10 to 15 minutes. Once in the groove, some are able to make upwards of 20 a day.
Surls said she's lost track of how many she's made since the first call for them went out in mid-March, but she knows it's over 200. The Iowa Falls resident has sewn crafts for more than 50 years and had a pillowcase business. Being homebound, she said sewing masks has given her something to do.
“I can’t just sit here all day long. I’m in a room where I can look out, I have a nice big window that I can look straight out and my machine is heading that way too. It’s like a production line,” Surls said. “But, you’ve got to get up and do other things too. You can’t just sit and do this all day, it doesn’t work. Your back starts hurting, your eyes hurt.”
Surls has made the masks for anyone who asks – free of charge.
Kaydi Zoske, a 12-year-old South Hardin Middle School student, has been sewing for three years. She started for a 4-H project and her love of crafts has kept her going.
Kaydi and her mom Dena found patterns for masks online and the Hubbard resident got to sewing. Over three afternoons, Kaydi made 23 masks.
“I get to know that I get to help the world,” Kaydi said. “I want to help others.”
The first 16 masks she donated to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames – because Hansen Family Hospital wasn't accepting any at the time. Kaydi has also made seven surgical caps and five headbands with buttons (medical staff can hook the masks to the buttons so the elastic doesn’t rub on the backs of their ears).
A Facebook post asked for caps so doctors and nurses could wear them under their face shields to prevent it from rubbing on their foreheads. After seeing the pattern, Kaydi starting making those to send to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“It is very cool, but it is also not a surprise. Her favorite thing to do is baking along with crafting. She regularly bakes for the homeless shelter there and drops them off. She does that every week but she hasn’t been doing that lately because of staying home and the social distancing” said Dena Zoske. “It’s been fun to see her do a different project since she’s put that one on hold.”
The Buckeye Lutheran Church Ladies Aid quilting group finished making 32 blankets on March 17, and on March 21 they started making masks for groups in need.
The women have sent masks all over the state and even the country – having made 350 in all. The masks have gone to fire departments, local ambulance crews, EMTs, pharmacy workers and more.
The entire group has been involved in making the masks, but the three steadfast volunteers have been Paige Vierkandt, Lorraine Kolterman and Bea Smuck.
“For me and Lorraine, we are not in the healthcare field, but this is our way of helping out,” Smuck said. “There is a need and we are happy to help out.”
In the beginning, Vierkandt went on the search for materials. She bought all the elastic she could find at the Iowa Falls Walmart. She put a call out on Facebook and people starting giving them what they had. When they ran out of that – a week later – Vierkandt got on Amazon and ordered a 144-yard roll. Little did she know, a couple of days later even Amazon would be sold out.
With Iowa not expected to reach its COVID-19 case peak until the end of April, the need doesn't seem to be going away.
“I definitely see more of a need. Especially, in Iowa, we have not started peaking yet,” said Vierkandt. “With the CDC guidelines there will be a greater need and not just in healthcare.”
Hansen Family Hospital, which has received dozens of donations of masks, is requesting more for its staff. Masks can be dropped off at Dale Howard Auto on Brooks Road in Iowa Falls.
