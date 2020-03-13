As novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads throughout the U.S. and Iowa, events are being canceled or postponed, and access to some public places is changing. The Times Citizen will update this list as announcements are made. If you'd like to add an announcement, contact the newsroom at 641-648-2521, or email editor@iafalls.com.
- The Alden Elementary School Carnival, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
- The Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls will remain open as scheduled, but it has put away toys and adult coloring books. Some programming could be canceled. Find more information and updates on the library's Facebook page.
- The Hardin County Democratic Convention, originally scheduled to be held Saturday, March 21 at the Alden Legion, has been postponed. Delegates and alternates can expect to receive further information from the Hardin County Democrats soon.
- The Hardin County Democratic Central Committee meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been canceled.
- Public access to Iowa Falls City Hall will be limited to employees only beginning Friday. Payments can be deposited in the drop box on the front of the building, and other business can be conducted by email (janderson@cityofiowafalls.com) or phone (641-648-2527). Find contact information on the city website here. Public meetings, like the City Council meeting on March 16, will still be held.
- The Iowa Falls-Alden High School band trip to St. Louis has been canceled. Find more information about the cancellation here.
- The Iowa Falls American Legion Hyman-Peavey Post has canceled its birthday dinner that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. The Legion has also canceled the Steak Fry that was scheduled for Thursday, March 26.
- The Iowa Valley Community College District has canceled classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. This affects students at Ellsworth Community College, Marshalltown Community College and Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell. Find more information about the announcement here.
- National Weather Service Spotter Training that was scheduled to be held April 13 in Eldora has been canceled.
- The National Junior College Athletic Association has suspended all spring competition until Friday, April 3. This includes Ellsworth Community College baseball and softball.
- The Texas Style Jam in Dows, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
