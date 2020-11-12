- First Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa Falls has canceled its "Drive-By Festival" Christmas celebration, which was scheduled for Dec. 6.
- Green Belt Bank and Trust has announced that effective Monday, Nov. 16, all locations' lobbies will be closed until further notice. The bank will still offer motor-bank or drive-up windows and ATMs. Call 800-648-2544 to make an appointment with a lender. Masks will be required.
- Hardin County Home Educators' High School performance of "It's a Wonderful Life," scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21 at the New Providence Roundhouse has been canceled.
- Iowa Falls State Bank announced that as of Friday, Nov. 13 its lobby will be open by appointment only. Banking services will be provided through the motor bank facility, ATM or through the website or app.
- Love-A-Latte in Eldora announced on Nov. 11 that its dining room is closed. Carry-out is available, but customers are asked to use the drive-thru. If you must enter the building, maintain social distancing.
- The Steamboat Rock Public Library closed to to the public as of Nov. 11. The library is offering curbside pickup or appointments (with masks) Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 641-868-2300 or 641-425-6009 or email srocklib@heartofiowa.net. The library is still accepting coloring contest entries for the tree lighting on Nov. 25. They will be handed out curbside and can be returned in the library's drop box. The deadline is Nov. 18.
