A case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls. It is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed to have been diagnosed at a senior living facility in Hardin County.
Families of Scenic Living Communities residents were notified of the diagnosis on Saturday.
Lora Juhl, executive director of Scenic Living Communities, on Monday said she cannot disclose whether the patient is a resident or a member of the staff, and she cannot specify where they live or work on the campus. Scenic Living Communities offers a continuum of care, from long term care and rehabilitation at Scenic Manor, to assisted living at Ashbrook, and independent living at Cedar Ridge.
As of Tuesday, there have been 17 cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County. The latest was announced by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health on Sunday. That patient is identified as being between the ages of 61 and 80. Officials could not comment on whether the case announced Sunday is the case at Scenic Living Communities.
Juhl said diagnosis of the case at Scenic Living Communities won’t change anything the organization is doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because staff and residents have been taking all recommended precautions since March.
“Staff have been masking, wearing eye protection, answering screening questions and taking their temperature as they arrive and leave for months,” said Juhl. “Everything we’ve implemented we’ve done with the assumption that we already had [COVID-19] here.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health tracks outbreaks of COVID-19 at long term care facilities in the state. A long term care outbreak is defined as three or more cases among residents at a single facility. As of Tuesday there were 41 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa, but none in Hardin County.
Juhl said staff at Scenic Living Communities - and at facilities throughout the state - are adhering to strict guidelines that keep preventative protocols in place, including closing the doors to all visitors and most deliveries and contractors.
“When the state started to reopen we had people who wanted to do a social distance visit with family members and we had to say no,” Juhl said.
The closure has been difficult for families and for residents.
“The effort to keep this population safe has consequences,” Juhl said this week. “[COVID-19] is awful, but the alternative for our residents is awful as well. They don’t get to see family, they don’t get socialization.”
Juhl said there’s been no blanket testing of staff or residents at Scenic Living Communities. Some have been tested if they exhibited symptoms of the illness, all with negative results. In those situations isolation protocol was always followed. With Saturday’s COVID-19 diagnosis she said there will be some additional targeted testing based on guidance from the state. And, she said, as there’s more testing, it’s possible there will be more cases identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.