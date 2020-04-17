Like most people across the world, the lives of college athletes have been turned upside down as they adjust to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily routines that were once ruled by hours of sweat-filled training sessions have been replaced by makeshift home fields and gyms, or finding time and locations to work out in isolation.
A pair of former Iowa Falls-Alden teammates playing different sports at the same college find themselves in a similar situation.
Marcos Vila and Jonah Zaimes both moved on to NCAA Division III Luther College in Decorah, where Vila is a member of the Norse soccer team and Zaimes is a kicker for the football squad.
Both Vila and Zaimes were part of the 2017 IF-A/AGWSR soccer team that set records and finished third in Class 2A with a 21-1 record. Vila, a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain, still carries dreams of playing soccer professionally.
Now a sophomore for the Norse, Vila finished the fall season with a team record of 17-5-3. He was second on the team with 13 goals and paced the squad with 43 shots on goal.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit Vila’s home country hard, and led to his decision to remain in the United States. He is currently staying with the Bicknese family in Iowa Falls.
“Spain started dealing with the virus earlier than the United States, so they’ve been in full lockdown for a month. It’s hard there because there is nothing to do. You can only stay in your house. I have it better here where I can go on runs or go out by myself to the rugby fields and kick the ball around,” Vila said.
Vila said he has seasonal asthma, and his parents didn't want him traveling through airports during the pandemic.
While the transition has been challenging, Vila said he still trains daily, and focuses on body weight workouts three to four times per week. On days he's not doing that, he’s running by himself or going through technical training at the rugby field.
Vila said he and his Luther teammates have a phone app that allows them to input their running and lifting workout data. He said that has led to friendly competition among the players.
The Madrid native set the state abuzz during his one high school season at IF-A. He set a new state record with 62 goals in one season.
Vila said the adjustment to college athletics has been a steep one that challenged him.
“College soccer is definitely different that high school. You face teams that are made out of just soccer players. Most players came into college specializing in that sport in high school,” Vila said. “It’s more physical and takes more skill.”
A placekicker for Luther, Zaimes said the campus was closed so quickly that he didn't get a chance to grab essential training items from his dorm room - things like footballs, a kicking tee and sticks.
A junior, the IF-A alum handles both kickoffs and field goals for the team. He said the coronavirus shutdown came at the most inopportune time, as the Norse would be immersed in spring football practices right now.
Instead, team members are communicating via Zoom sessions. Individual positional sessions are also held via video conferencing.
“Normally, we would be practicing every day," Zaimes said. "Luther hasn’t allowed us to come back to get our stuff. It’s all in my dorm room. Hopefully, I can go back and grab my football stuff sooner rather than later."
He said the Luther coaches are keeping in contact with the players to make sure they are taking care of business with their online classes. Like many other students - high school and college - Zaimes would prefer to be in the classroom.
Taking classes via a computer is not ideal.
"It's more distracting than I would like. I'm trying to work at the same time," Zaimes said. "I understand why we have to do it, but I am more comfortable taking classes in the classroom for sure."
Like Vila, Zaimes said the rugby field has been a great space for individual training, but kicking off the grass is an adjustment.
“We play all our games on turf, so I’m trying to stay focused and control what I can control,” Zaimes said.
