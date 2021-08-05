The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hardin County was up last week from the week before, mirroring a trend that’s being seen across Iowa and country as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus infects the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released updated infection data, showing that 22 new cases of the disease were identified among Hardin County residents between July 28 and Aug. 4. The previous week, the state reported 14 new cases. That stands in contrast to early July, when for two weeks straight, the county reported no new cases of the disease.
In total, since March 2020, Hardin County has recorded 1,947 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 1,848 are classified as having recovered, and 44 people have died. That leaves 55 active cases of the disease – the most for the county since mid-May.
As cases of the disease have increased, so has testing. Weekly testing totals for Hardin County have been on a steady decline this year. Throughout June and most of July, the county averaged fewer than 200 total COVID-19 tests per week, but last week, numbers rose sharply. A total of 614 tests were administered to Hardin County residents during the week of July 24-30.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on the use of masks. The agency advised that people in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 should wear masks when they are inside public places, regardless of their vaccination status. The new guidance was based on studies that show the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19, can be contracted and spread by people who have been vaccinated, although vaccinated individuals are far less likely to become severely ill or be hospitalized.
The CDC defines counties of high transmission as those that have recorded 100 or more new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population in the previous seven days. Hardin County’s 22 new cases in the last week equates to 130 cases per 100,000 population, which makes it an area of high transmission.
The new guidance has been met with frustration from many Americans, who were told by the CDC in May that fully vaccinated people could go maskless. Dr. Katie Haverkamp, a physician at Iowa Falls Clinic at Hansen Family Hospital, said she understands the confusion, but as a virus mutates, the response to it must also change.
“It’s not a conspiracy,” she said. “The virus is changing, and we have to respond to what it does by giving new guidance. It’s not that anyone screwed up or didn’t give the right advice first. If anybody’s frustrated with mixed messaging, yeah, there’s been changes in messaging, but it’s been in response to the virus and what the virus is doing.”
Haverkamp said that by and large, the people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 now are people who have not been vaccinated.
“The vaccinated people that are getting COVID aren’t getting really sick,” Haverkamp said. “There are case reports and that that can happen, but it’s rare.”
County-level hospitalization data, which the state has said it will release every Wednesday, has not yet been released this week.
“You can protect yourself and others around you, and decrease the risk of getting it yourself or spreading it to other people,” Haverkamp said. “The prudent thing to do is to mask indoors and when you can’t socially distance outdoors, and avoid large gatherings.”
Vaccination rate increases slightly
Vaccine doses are still plentiful and available. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older. In Hardin County, vaccines are available at Clinic Pharmacy and HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls and Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora.
Hardin County recorded a small increase in vaccinations over the last week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data update. As of Wednesday, 7,593 Hardin County residents – about 45 percent of the total population – had been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of 28 fully vaccinated people in one week. In total, about 59 percent of Hardin County’s adult population (over the age of 18) has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Infections span ZIP codes
The new Hardin County COVID-19 cases reported in the last three weeks have been recorded in almost every ZIP code in the county, according to data released by Hardin County Public Health. The agency issues a weekly coronavirus update on Fridays. The most recent report last Friday, July 30 showed that since July 9, the Alden ZIP code had recorded the most new cases with 11, and the Iowa Falls ZIP code was close behind with 10. The Eldora area had six new cases, Hubbard ZIP code recorded four, and Radcliffe three. Union was the only ZIP code in the county to record no new cases during that three-week period.
