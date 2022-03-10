The COVID-19 infection rate in Hardin County continued its rapid decline over the last week. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that it had recorded just six new cases between March 2 and 8 – an infection level not seen since mid-July last year.
The county has seen a precipitous decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 over the last six weeks, from an all-time high of 223 new cases during the week of Jan. 19-25, to six in the last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control's new guidelines, Hardin County qualifies as an area of low risk, as determined by the current strain on the county's health care system.
Public health officials have cautioned that the state’s report of new cases does not include at-home antigen tests that Iowans may be administering themselves. There is no way to report a positive at-home test to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The state reported this week that there has been one additional Hardin County death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of local lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic to 59.
While infection rates have declined in recent weeks, the state has also been adding “backlogged” positive cases to the total. Iowa Capital Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the state’s update of data this week showed more new COVID-19 cases than new positive tests. It’s the second consecutive week that that’s happened. The Capital Dispatch quotes IDPH spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand explaining that the department had recently processed positive tests from Nov. 30, 2021 to Jan. 16, 2022 from a “backlogged reporting file”. The Times Citizen asked Ekstrand how many backlogged cases were from Hardin County. She did not reply to multiple emails.
Hardin County’s vaccination rate was stagnant over the last week. As of Tuesday, 58 percent of eligible Hardin County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase from 57.9 percent last week. Statewide, 61.8 percent of eligible Iowans are fully vaccinated.
