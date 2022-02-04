A state disaster proclamation that redirected Iowa's resources to respond to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic will expire this month, initiating a shift in the way the disease is reported to the public and altering the state’s response to it.
In a press release issued Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said after the expiration of the proclamation at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15, state agencies will manage COVID-19 as part of “normal daily business,” reallocating resources that have been dedicated to the pandemic response since the proclamation was issued on March 17, 2020.
“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary,” she said. “The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly.”
The most visible change brought on by the proclamation’s expiration will be a change in COVID-19 data reporting. Since March 2020, the state has maintained coronavirus.iowa.gov, a website dedicated to sharing data around testing, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. The state will also decommission its website vaccinateiowa.gov, which has provided information about where to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Both will be removed from the internet on Feb. 16. Going forward, Iowa COVID-19 data will be available on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. The reports will mirror reports about other viruses, like influenza.
In a Zoom video conference with members of the press on Thursday, Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia stressed that the change in data reporting to the public doesn’t mean the agency will change the way it tracks COVID-19 and analyzes data.
“While our COVID-19 reporting will look different, Iowans should rest assured the state health department will continue to analyze COVID-19 and other public health data daily, just as we always have,” Garcia said. “It moves us closer to existing reporting standards for other respiratory viruses like the flu.”
A document distributed to the media after the conference states that weekly reports “that include several COVID-19 data points” will be published on the IDPH website. The document listed the COVID-19 data that will be available starting Feb. 16. It includes:
- Positive tests since March 2020 (age/sex/race)
- Deaths since March 2020
- Case by county
- Positive tests in past 7 days
- Epi curve since March 2020
- Variation breakdown by week
- Vaccine data (total series completed, booster completed, county map and fully vaccinated)
- Links to additional data available through the federal government and other agencies
The Iowa Department of Public Health will no longer require long term care facilities to notify the state when they have an outbreak among residents (defined as three or more infections). Instead, the state will direct the public to federal CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) data that identify facilities with positive cases.
The move to discontinue state reporting of COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care facilities comes as Iowa reports a surge in the number of outbreaks. On Wednesday this week, the state's coronavirus website reported that 109 Iowa facilities are in outbreak status, up from 86 last week. Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that state records show Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls is among the facilities with an outbreak. It reported six cases of the disease.
Local reports will end
Changes to the state's reporting will likely change the way local COVID-19 data is reported. Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents, who's been issuing regular reports on Hardin County's infection rates since the beginning of the pandemic, said she learned of the state's plans on Thursday. She said that change, coupled with a shift in testing trends, will likely end her weekly reports.
"People are able to test at home now, which is great, but those aren't getting reported and honestly, the CDC and IDPH do not recommend you calling me to report it," Reents said. "Am I really giving a good picture of COVID if I don't have everything?"
Iowa COVID audit released
During her conversation with the press on Thursday, IDPH Director Kelly Garcia referenced a report issued earlier this week by Auditor of State Rob Sand. His office analyzed the state’s reporting of COVID-19 data from March 1, 2020 through May 17, 2021.
The report was mostly positive, noting that “data reported on the State’s public dashboard by the Iowa Department of Public Health was supported by the lab results submitted to IDPH”. And “delays and late-recorded test results appear to be attributable to private labs submitted late, rather than to Iowa state government issues”.
Sand’s report did note a problem that was uncovered in August 2020 in which the Iowa Disease Surveillance System was erroneously backdating positive and negative test results. The report notes that IDSS is more than 15 years old, was a custom-built piece of software and “was not designed to manage the volume and needs associated with a modern global pandemic”.
The report, issued on Monday, made suggestions about the state's data reporting. They include adding information about outbreaks at public school districts and long term care facilities, making data downloadable, and reporting data more frequently. Currently, statewide hospital and case data is reported three times each week, and county level data is updated once a week.
Garcia said the changes announced Thursday will not signal a change in the way IDPH is responding to COVID-19. Asked whether she worries that allowing the emergency proclamation to expire will indicate to Iowans that COVID-19 is no longer a concern
"I think I’ve worried about that along the way," she said. "I've talked about trust and confidence, which is very much scarred. I want to rebuild that trust. We are absolutely going to share openly information on our website and have a dialogue about how Iowans can take advantage of the tools that we have to combat this virus, most importantly is getting vaccinated."
