Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate fell again over the last week, to its lowest level in more than three months.
According to data published on Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Hardin County recorded 32 new cases of the disease between Feb. 16 and 22. That’s the lowest number of new cases in a week since the Nov. 3-9 report. However, health officials have warned that with the proliferation of at-home antigen tests, which are not reported to the state.
There were no additional deaths reported over the last week.
Despite the decreasing infection rate, the county still remains an area of high transmission, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties that record 100 or more new cases of COVID-19 per capita in a seven-day period are considered areas of high transmission. Hardin County’s 32 new cases equate to 190 cases per 100,000 population.
This is the second week of reports since the state decommissioned its coronavirus website and shifted its reporting to the Iowa Department of Public Health website. The reports no longer include information about hospitalizations or long term care facility outbreaks.
Vaccinations in Hardin County remained relatively stagnant over the last week. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that of Hardin County’s total population, 58 percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the Hardin County residents who are eligible to be vaccinated (age 5 and older), 57.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61.5 percent of Iowans who are eligible have been fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.