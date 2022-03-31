Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Hardin County over the last week - the smallest number of new cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
But the effects of a surge in cases earlier this year is still being reflected in the county's report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. One additional death was reported this week - the fourth week in a row - for a total of 62 deaths since August 2020. Reports of pandemic deaths often lag behind spikes in cases and hospitalizations because it can take weeks for the state to confirm a COVID-19 death and add it to its reporting dashboard.
While the number of cases reported by the state, for weeks, has been among the lowest in the last two years, that may not give an accurate picture of the disease in Hardin County. Public health experts have cautioned that at-home antigen tests, which are widely available at stores and through the federal government, are not included in reports issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There is no way to report the results of an at-home test to the state.
It is unclear how many total tests the Iowa Department of Public Health has recorded for Hardin County residents over the last week. That is among the data no longer being reported by the state.
Vaccinations in Hardin County appear to have all but stopped. The percent of the county population that has received at least one dose remains 58.2 percent. The percent of the Hardin County population that's eligible to receive the vaccine (those age 5 and older) also remains at 58.2 percent - for the third consecutive week.
