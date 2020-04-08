Hardin County still has just one confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and Thomas Craighton - the county's emergency management coordinator - said that was the best statistic he could present at Wednesday's meeting of the County Board of Supervisors.
Craighton provides a COVID-19 update at the supervisors' weekly meeting. He Wednesday that one confirmed case means, to him, that residents are taking self-isolation practices seriously. That includes maintaining social distances, frequently washing their hands and making minimal trips to buy essential goods like groceries.
"For the most part we are doing well, but it’s going to be the same song, different verse," Craighton said. "Not allowing kids to go to other houses to play. Not getting together in groups or garages. I am hearing a little bit about some gatherings on golf courses, but that was not in the governor's (Kim Reynolds) declaration, so I'm not worried about it right now."
Craighton also touched on a "worst-case scenario" that could develop if the number of novel coronavirus cases in the county increase. He said if the pandemic were to reach a level where the Iowa State Patrol or Iowa National Guard created checkpoints for travel, he would want Hardin County employees to carry identification tags.
"That is not mandatory. If people choose not to do it (carry ID tags), there is nothing I can do about that," Craighton said. "The supervisors can make that mandatory if they want to. But we are going to make IDs and if it comes up to a place where Iowa State Patrol or Iowa National Guard is at a checkpoint and you don't have the correct documentation, we've done what we can and that's all I can do."
Craighton said he also placed another order for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to receive more face masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. Those orders can only be filled out for a seven-day period.
Craighton said whomever fills out an order, that is what the HC EOC orders.
"That can be hospitals, emergency crews or the nursing homes," Craighton said.
