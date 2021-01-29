The spring semester is under way on Ellsworth Community College’s campus. In recent weeks, the college and Hardin County have seen a decline in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases. Because of the consistent downward positivity rates, the Dale Howard Family Activity Center (DHFAC) will begin a phased reopening, starting Monday, Feb. 8.
Initially, only patrons over the age of 18 will be able to sign up for one of the 10 available time slots each hour through the phased approach. The gym, locker rooms and all courts will remain closed. There will be no aerobic classes.
Current community members, faculty and staff can sign up to use the DHFAC facility and equipment upstairs Monday through Friday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Availability will be from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. These hours permit DHFAC staff to clean and sanitize the area between the times the public and students use the facility. Members are encouraged to bring their own water bottles since the water fountains are closed. You must be a current member to access the gym and you must sign up online to save your spot. Neither day passes nor walk-ins are permitted.
“We believe this is a good start to re-opening the DHFAC,” ECC Provost Martin Reimer said. “It balances both the community members’ desire to utilize the activity center while maintaining needed safety measures.”
The re-opening is contingent on changes in COVID-19 positivity rates and state and federal guidelines. If the rates increase or mandates change, Ellsworth may be forced to close the DHFAC again. If rates continue to drop, ECC will examine the possibility of easing restrictions further. Current public members will not be charged during this phased re-opening. In addition to these mitigation efforts, current COVID-19 policies will be enforced following state and local guidelines. Visit ECC.iavalley.edu/DHFAC to sign up to use the Activity Center.
