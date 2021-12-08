*This story was updated at 10:15 a.m.
Schools across Iowa Falls were closed Wednesday in response to an incident involving law enforcement near Rock Run Elementary School.
Details about the incident were scarce Wednesday morning, but there was heavy police presence and a road block in the area directly west of Rock Run, near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue.
The Iowa Falls School District posted at 7:30 a.m. that "due to a dangerous situation" school throughout town - at all four schools - would be canceled on Wednesday. Ellsworth Community College also notified staff and students that the school close and all dormitory residents should stay in their buildings. The college said the closing was at the request of the Iowa Falls Police Department.
The IFPD has confirmed that the dangerous situation has concluded and people are free to go about their normal business. ECC will resume classes at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday).
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
