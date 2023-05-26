At around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, May 26, the Eldora Police Department responded to a call at a residence at 1401 17th Avenue in Eldora.
Upon arrival and inspection of the home, police found a "deceased woman" inside; a homicide investigation is still underway at this point.
Nathan Cole Bahr is being sought as part of that investigation.
He is listed with brown hair, blue eyes, 195-pound, and around 5-feet 9-inches.
He is wanted by the authorities "in connection with a homicide."
The Eldora Police stated that Bahr is believed to be driving a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with an Iowa license plate that spells EMRGLL.
Eldora police are asking the community to contact them with any information.
While the press release states, "As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty," no specific charges against Bahr were revealed.
Other agencies that assisted the Eldora police include the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management, and Eldora EMS.
