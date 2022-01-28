The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Friday evening that emergency response staff are tracking a fuel release in Eldora.
Agvantage Farm Supply notified the DNR at 9 a.m. on Friday, reporting the loss of about 7,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline from a self-fueling station in Eldora.
A bank next door to the fueling station was evacuated for the day after reporting fumes in its building.
Hardin County Emergency Management, DNR, city and company staff were reportedly on site most of Friday working to determine the extent of the release. As of the time of the press release at 5:50 p.m., the DNR reported there was no sign of the fuel migrating off-site.
Contractors began removing concrete Friday afternoon. Once the cause and extent of the release is confirmed, the DNR reported that emergency responders will determine next steps to contain and safely dispose of any free product.
Any contaminated soil will be excavated and sent to the Rural Iowa Waste Management landfill northwest of Eldora. The press release stated that staff and contractors would continue work through the weekend.
The DNR will monitor the spill and cleanup activities, and will consider appropriate enforcement action, the press release states.
