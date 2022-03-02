As the Iowa Falls School Board talks through possible next steps in its quest to build a new elementary school and expand the high school, its members are making a request.
“I’m going to implore the community to reach out to us. Send us an email, call us,” board member Chris Stauffer said at a work session meeting last week. “If we want to make facilities and a district we can be proud of for many years to come, it’s going to come at a cost . . . Everybody will come out of the woodwork once we make a decision to tell us that they don’t like our decision. That doesn’t help us a whole lot.”
One year ago, voters defeated a bond issue that would have raised $28.5 million for construction of a new elementary school and expanded high school. The two questions on the ballot — both of which needed 60 percent approval to pass — fell 35 and 52 votes short, respectively. For months, the district’s Facilities Study Committee — comprised of parents, employees and local residents who volunteered to help plan for future projects — worked on reviewing and revamping its plans. It presented those plans in November. But within weeks, new estimates for the project showed that supply chain issues and workforce shortages had increased the price of the project by 30 percent. The new estimate is about $40 million, which is more than the school district can bond to finance.
Rather than complete the project all at once, architects from Studio Melee in West Des Moines have been working on plans to phase the construction over years. Last Thursday, the school board met with those architects to discuss its options. Constraints on the amount of money available to the district, combined with the nature of building a new school onto an existing building, mean the most-needed part of the project — the new elementary school — may be the last phase completed.
Funding options available to the district include bonding, although that is dependent on voter approval and has a maximum limit just shy of $35 million. The district could also borrow against its SAVE revenue — state penny sales tax money that can be used for infrastructure improvements. The district receives about $1.1 million in SAVE revenue each year. It can borrow against future SAVE revenue to the tune of about $12 million, but that would require annual payments of about $840,000 per year. That would limit the availability of SAVE money, which is used for other building repairs, to $350,000 per year for the next 20 years.
“I just want to make sure we can do [the building project] with what we have in SAVE and still meet our other obligations,” board member Dave Moore told Superintendent Tony Neumann at last week’s meeting.
“Well our obligations are going to have to change, to be honest,” Neumann said. “We’d just have to be very intentional moving forward.”
Two members of the Facilities Study Committee attended last week’s meeting. One warned the board that borrowing against SAVE could limit the district’s upkeep of other facilities.
“You’re strapping future school boards for 20 years,” Jim Stotser said. “That doesn’t leave you with a lot of money to keep repairs up on existing facilities.”
Stauffer offered a different perspective.
“I think the thing we’re running into is none of our buildings are getting younger,” he said. “Whether you’re strapping future boards with borrowing from SAVE, we’re also strapping future boards with aging and decaying buildings.”
The Iowa Falls School District’s newest building is the 51-year-old high school. Riverbend Middle School is 61 years old. The two elementary schools are the oldest. Rock Run was built in 1938, making it 84 years old, and Pineview was built in 1935, with additions in 1955 and 1999.
As last week’s meeting was wrapping up, High School Athletic Director Pat Norem made a suggestion.
“We brag about being a community that just gets things done,” he said. “The Facilities Committee spent a whole lot of time and we were that close with the bond. Could we step up and try to go big and get this done? Let’s bond it and private fundraise for the rest and see if we can get there.”
The board said it wants to make a decision about its next steps when it meets later this month. Norem suggested talking to potential donors before that meeting to gauge interest in a capital campaign.
“Your options are, two or three weeks from now saying we’re going to try to put a phased approach that might take 15 years to get young kids in a new facility, or we can go like crazy and try to get it done,” he said.
The board welcomed the offer of a fundraising campaign, but nothing was formalized. The issue will be taken up again on March 14.
