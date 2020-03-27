Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Scoop the loop
Residents in Iowa Falls and Ackley are planning a throwback "social" activity today and tomorrow as a way of getting out of the house and reveling in some nostalgia. Today at 7 p.m. the public is invited to "cruise the loop" in Iowa Falls. Stay in your car, but cruise along the route from the library out Highway 65. Play music in your car and wave to friends and neighbors you see along the way. Ackley will have a similar cruise on Saturday at 7 p.m. Be sure to stay in your car. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited and people should distance themselves from each other as much as possible. Find more information about both cruises - and a story about how they came to be - here.
Take part in the first Iowa Falls parks challenge
Iowa Falls Recreation Director Mark Schulz has come up with a challenge to give the public something to do during the COVID-19 shutdowns. He's developing three weeks of challenges. Complete each week, email your answers to the questions, and be entered into a drawing for prizes. This week's challenge involves the city park system. Find a story about the challenge here, and the challenge questions here.
Complete your census form
It's Census time, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Have you filled out your Census form? It's a process that can be completed online. You may have already received mail about it. Visit my2020census.gov for more information.
Well maybe you can get out a little
Area parks, trails and other recreation areas are mostly open. If you go, be sure to distance yourself from others, and avoid touching viewing binoculars or hand rails. But some time outside will do you good - mentally and physically. Find a full list of Hardin County parks here, and a map of Iowa Falls' trails at the Hardin County Recreational Trails website here. And remember, Calkins Nature Area is starting a "Swap Shop" where you'll be able to exchange your nature finds for some cool prizes once the nature center opens (learn more about it here).
Unlock your jaw, lower your shoulders, roll your neck
This is a stressful time for a lot of people. It's OK to feel overwhelmed. If you're looking for guidance about how to handle coronavirus-related anxiety, read this from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Take some time this weekend to focus on self care. Get some rest. Eat something that's good for you. Get some exercise if you can. In short, look out for yourself.
