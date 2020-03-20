Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend.
Public health officials and local, state and national leaders are urging the public to stay home whenever possible to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
To help you comply with these guidelines, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without leaving your home this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Check out digital library resources
Many of Hardin County's libraries use a service called Bridges that lets you use your local library card to check out books, magazines and audio books for free. All you need is a library card. Click here to see whether your library participates in the service, or go here for a tutorial about how to sign up and start checking out electronic resources.
Attend church from home
With church services shut down, a number of area churches are using technology to reach the public. Read more about those efforts here, or find a list of churches (with links to their online sermons and messages) here.
Support a local business
Restaurants are being hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions. A number of them, unable to serve guests in-house, have switched to to-go services. Many of them also offer delivery. Find a list of the restaurants that are still serving food and how to order from them here. They're not the only businesses suffering. Many locally-owned stores have also seen a steep decline in business. A number of them have arranged to let the public shop by phone or Facebook. Search Facebook for your favorite local shop, and you'll likely find instructions there for ways to support them.
Make something delicious
You're spending a lot of time inside, why not make sure your home smells good (and your belly is full)? Check out KIFG's Cooks' Corner recipes here. You'll find a variety of things to cook, from appetizers and desserts, to main dishes and drinks.
Connect with friends and family . . . virtually
Use this time to call family and friends you haven't talked to in a long time. Make it a video call if you can, but a phone call will suffice. Social distancing doesn't have to mean total isolation.
