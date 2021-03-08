Memorial Day holds many traditions for Ackley residents, none of which is more familiar, nor looked forward to than the Avenue of Flags at Oak Wood Cemetery.
Eight-one days from today, those flags will fly again.
Nearly a third of the 135 flags which are flown over the Memorial Day weekend are in less than perfect condition according to those who know best – the volunteers of the Ackley Sons of the American Legion and Ackley Volunteer Fire Department, who raise them.
Dean Feikes, Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, says the group began their role in the display in 2017, taking over for Albert Abbas who spent 30 years making sure the flags flew high on the long holiday which honors military personnel who have died in the line of duty.
Each of the 135 flags memorializes a family’s loved one and Feikes says it is an honor for the Sons to be part of the display.
Donations to replace the imperfect flags are being sought. Some poles, and therefore, name tags also need to be replaced.
Flags are purchased through Sen. Charles Grassley’s office at a cost of $40 each. A complete set – flag, pole, and nametag cost the organization $200 each.
Donations for their purchase may be made by sending funds to the Ackley Sons of the American Legion. Please indicate the donation for “Flags” in the memo line of the check. Donations may be mailed to: Ackley Sons of the American Legion, C/O Jim Roelfs, 504 2nd Ave., Ackley, IA 50601.
(0) comments
