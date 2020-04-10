Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Pick up a fish dinner
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will serve up a fish dinner this Friday, April 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meal is available as curbside pickup only. Each meal includes fish, French fries, baked beans, side salad and dessert fro $9. Call ahead or drive up to order. Your meal will be delivered to your car. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. Call 641-648-3982 to place an order. Find more information here.
See the Friday night lights
Athletic fields at Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR high schools will light up tonight in a show of unity and support for students who've been out of school since March 16 because of COVID-19 shutdowns. The Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association is coordinating with school districts across the state to light up stadiums and fields at 8 p.m. today, and keep the lights on for every day students have been out of school. The public is invited to drive by, but no one should leave their vehicle.
Clean up your yard
Iowa Falls will conduct its first curbside brush pickup of the year beginning Monday, April 13. Residents are asked to have brush out by their curbs (not in the streets) by 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will begin on the west side of town and work their way east until all brush has been collected. Each residence is allowed two bundles of brush. Do not tie bundles together, but do stack them neatly. The city’s first curbside leaf pickup (the only one of the spring) will begin Monday, April 20. Rake leaves to the curb, but not into the street. Do not place them in bags or bins. Find more information on the city's website.
'Attend' Easter services
We're prohibited from gathering in groups of more than 10 people, and we've been urged to put six feet of space between our selves and others. Area churches have gotten creative in the ways they'll celebrate Easter this weekend. Many are offering video of services on websites, Facebook and YouTube. Find a full list of area churches and how you can still participate in worship this Easter weekend here.
Cook something delicious . . . or don't
It's a holiday, and whether you can spend time with a crowd or not, you should celebrate. Or just commemorate making it to the weekend (and completing your fourth full week of self-isolation and social distancing) with a home-cooked meal. Find some new recipes on KIFG's Cooks' Corner, or peruse the web for something that will make the weekend perfect. If you're not the cooking type, you're in luck. There are many delicious options for takeout in Hardin County. Find a full directory of local restaurants (and how and when to order from them) here.
