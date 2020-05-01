Today marks the first day of some relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but public health officials are still urging Iowans to continue to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing. If you are able, stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature, which is normally "Get Out in the Greenbelt," to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Scoop for Ruth
Itching to get out of the house? Scoop the loop in Iowa Falls to support a good cause. The Iowa Falls Lions Club and Franklin County 4-Hers will be collecting food and money donations to benefit The Ruth Project food pantry (learn more about The Ruth Project here). The event will last from 7 to 8 p.m. Follow your preferred loop route and stop by the intersection of College Avenue and Estes Street to drop off monetary donations or food pantry items (boxed meals (Hamburger Helper and macaroni and cheese) or canned vegetables) at Church of the Open Bible. Please maintain social distancing and be respectful of others while scooping the loop. Find more information on the Lions' Facebook page.
Soak in that Vitamin D
The weather forecast shows we're going to be treated to another beautiful spring Iowa weekend. Make time to get outside - even if it's only for a few minutes (as long as you're feeling healthy) to sit in the fresh air. Check out an Iowa Falls trail, a Hardin County park or Pine Lake State Park (but beware - playgrounds, restrooms and campgrounds remain closed). Calkins Nature Area staff have been posting photos and videos about spring in Iowa - and the creatures, flowers and other natural wonders you can find. Find the posts on the Calkins Facebook page.
Make plans for Sunday worship
When Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement that some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, she included churches. As a result, some local churches are changing their plans for weekend services. Check on your favorite church's program using this guide, or read more about the local reaction to the governor's decision here.
Support a local restaurant
Restaurants, like libraries, churches and retail stores, have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions as of today. Some local restaurants have decided to open their doors to diners, while others are remaining closed or maintaining their carryout-only policies. Find a story about business owners' decisions here, and find an updated list of local restaurants' schedules and policies here.
Celebrate a teacher who's made a difference
Next week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and it will surely be a lot different than past years. Ordinarily the week is full of classroom activities, hugs from students and small gifts to say thank you. As the Times Citizen has shown in previous stories, the closure of schools has been hard on teachers as they miss their connection with students and fellow staff. Make time this weekend to write an email, a card or come up with another unique way to tell your favorite teacher what he or she means to you. It'll have a huge impact - especially this year. Find contact information for teachers here: Iowa Falls-Alden, South Hardin and AGWSR.
