Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Missed the lights? See them again.
Many high school stadiums will be lit up again tonight to honor students who've been out of school since March 13 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the effort to slow its spread in Iowa. Last weekend, the three high schools turned the lights on at their stadiums, and many are doing it again tonight. Find our photos and story about last week's effort here, and then head out to see the lights at 8 p.m. (just don't get out of your car).
Pick up dinner, see some art
Earlier this week the Times Citizen reported on local tattoo artist Ian Foley and his work to paint a mural at Plaza Veracruz Mexican restaurant in Iowa Falls. Why not pick up some to-go dinner from Plaza Veracruz and sneak a peak at the mural? It's open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 641-648-6524 to place an order. And read more about Foley's art here.
Let the Elks serve you
The Iowa Falls Elks Lodge will serve a to-go meal on Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m. (or until the food is sold out) on Saturday. The box includes a smoked pulled pork or brisket sandwich with potato salad, baked beans and cookie for $10. This event is open to the public. Cash at pickup is preferred but card payments at pickup will also be accepted. Drive-thru/pickup will be located in front of the Elks Lodge at 601 Railroad St.
Get outside
The cold and snow of the last week is gone. This weekend should be beautiful. Make time to get outside. Do some yard work, go on a bike ride, explore a county park, or just take a walk around your neighborhood. Remember, playgrounds and campgrounds are closed, and some towns have closed parks. Keep your distance from others, and be smart about your activities.
Share the good stuff with us
Times Citizen Editor Sara Konrad Baranowski is looking for stories of the bright spots in readers' lives. Staying home and distancing from friends, coworkers and classmates can make us feel sad, anxious and isolated (says Iowa Falls counselor Alison Brennan), but sharing the bright spots during this pandemic may bring joy to others' lives. Share your good news with Sara through email at skonrad@iafalls.com, or use this Google Form, and she may share it with other Times Citizen readers.
