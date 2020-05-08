Some of the previously-implemented COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks, but public health officials are still urging Iowans to continue to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing. If you are able, stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature, which is normally "Get Out in the Greenbelt," to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Pick up lunch in Eldora
The Nacho Daddy'z Tacos food truck will be parked in Eldora this afternoon to serve tacos to the public. The truck will serve tacos with diners' choice of meat: al pastor (pork and pineapple), asada (steak), or pollo tejano (chicken). The meal is being served drive-through to comply with social distancing guidelines. The truck will be parked at Bud's Corner Laundromat (714 Edgington Ave.), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
Have pork from the Moose
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will serve a smoked pork loin sandwich meal today, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per meal, which includes a smoked loin sandwich, french fries, baked beans, salad and dessert. The meal will be served curbside pickup at the Moose, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of town. The public is welcome. Find more information on the Moose Facebook page.
Get your hands dirty
Spring has sprung and the time is now for planting flowers and vegetables. If you've got a green thumb (or even if you're willing to try) consider buying some plants from a local nursery or garden supply store.
If planting's not your thing, maybe just get outside to clean out your yard? The City of Iowa Falls' next curbside brush pickup will begin Monday, May 11. Piles of brush should be located at the curb – not placed in the street. Do no tie bundles together, rather, stack them neatly. All brush should be placed at the curb by 5 a.m. on Monday. Crews will start on the west side of town and work toward the east until all brush has been picked up. Find more information, guidelines and a schedule of further brush and leaf pickup dates here.
Make plans to check out a book
A number of local libraries are planning to open their doors - if not to patrons, than at least to curbside checkout of materials. It's a welcome relief for those who've missed being able to check out books or other materials to occupy them during these weeks of quarantine. Find details about your local library's plans to reopen (or not reopen) here, or check their individual Facebook pages (which are linked at the end of the story.
Don't forget about Mom
Sunday is Mother's Day, and chances are good that many people won't be able to spend time with their mothers or grandmothers. Find a way to make it a special day, whether you're together or not. Make a card, make a meal (find a recipe here), make a call - make sure Mom feels loved.
