Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Scoop Eldora's loop
The Eldora community - like Iowa Falls last Friday and Ackley last Saturday - will host a "scoop the loop" event tonight. The public is invited to get out of their COVID-19 isolation, get in the car and cruise the town. The cruise will begin at 7 p.m. at the South Hardin High School parking lot. Travel down Rick Collins Way, past the assisted living center to Edgington Avenue, follow that route to Pine Lake and then return. Several businesses are offering drive-through meal services during the event. Find more information about them on the event's Facebook page, and don't forget to maintain social distance practices throughout the evening.
Pick up dinner at the Elks
The Iowa Falls Elks Lodge will offer a curbside pickup barbecue meal on Saturday, from 12 to 7 p.m. The meal includes a smoked pulled pork or brisket sandwich with coleslaw, baked beans and a cookie for $10 per box. Cash at pickup is preferred, but card payments are also accepted. The drive-through will be located in front of the Elks Lodge at 601 Railroad St. Find more information on the events's Facebook page.
Support an area business
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants remain closed to dine-in service and many retailers have closed to foot traffic. If you're financially able, consider supporting a local business. Visit your favorite shop's Facebook page, or make takeout dinner plans with our updated Hardin County restaurant guide (complete with phone numbers, links to menus, and hours) here.
Use your talents to help
Hansen Family Hospital has put out a call for more homemade medical masks. Why not use this weekend to put your talents to use (or learn a new skill). Find full instructions for the masks here. And share a photo of your work with the Times Citizen here.
Spruce up the yard
Today's weather is not so great, but the forecast for this weekend looks promising. Get out in your yard (distancing yourself from others) and do a little spring cleaning. The City of Iowa Falls will continue with its curbside leaf and brush pickup schedule as planned this spring. The first brush pickup will begin Monday, April 13, and the first (and only) spring leaf pickup is scheduled for Monday, April 20. why not get a jump on the work? Find full guidelines about the curbside pickup program on the city's website here.
