Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Movie theaters are closed. Take the hint and stay home this weekend to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature "Get Out in the Greenbelt" to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating with large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend. It'll protect you and everyone in the community if you limit your contact with other people.
Get your hands on a crispy pig
The Stumble Inn in Bradford will bring its famous tenderloin - The Crispy Pig - back to the Iowa Falls Moose Lodge for curbside service again this weekend. The last time the meal was served, hundreds of orders were placed. This time, organizers are ready. The meal will be served on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 p.m. until the public has had their fill. The meal costs $10 per person. That includes a pork tenderloin sandwich, french fries and a dessert. The Moose is located on the north side of Iowa Falls, along Highway 65. There will be two lanes of service in the parking lot - pull up and wait for your order. Find more information about the meal here.
Enjoy a 'Front Porch Parade'
Alden residents will have the opportunity to participate in a social distancing "Fort Porch Parade" Saturday afternoon. The Alden Fire Department's fleet of trucks will make a trip through the community, starting at 4:30 p.m. Alden City Clerk Lorrie Watts said residents are invited to create posters that incorporate flowers and rainbows and hang them in their windows. There will be no candy distributed by the fire department.The public can watch the parade from their front door or the front of their house. The trucks plan to travel on each of the city’s streets, but will begin near the Alden City Park.
Challenge yourself
The City of Iowa Falls' Parks and Recreation Department has been issuing weekly challenges. Those people who complete the challenges and turn in the materials requested are entered into a drawing for prizes. This week's challenge (which is due by midnight on Sunday) asks the public to embark on a neighborhood scavenger hunt and to design their dream park. Find more information - including future challenges - on the city's Facebook page.
Clean up for spring
The weather's been beautiful this week. What better time to start your spring cleaning? And if you live in Eldora, the city is planning an appliance and TV pickup next weekend, so this weekend's a great time to get everything ready. According to information posted by the city, the cleanup will be held the week of May 4-8, although pickup depends on the location of your residence. The pickup will include "white goods" (stoves, washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, freezers, dishwashers, air conditioners, water heaters, trash compactors, dehumidifiers, furnaces, garbage disposals) and any size television. Each item requires a $20 ticket, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 1. Find complete information here, including how to buy tickets, the schedule for pickup and the list of items that will be accepted. And get cleaning!
Get creative
Libraries across the country have been posting ideas for crafts and activities to keep kids (and adults) of all ages creative and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grace O. Doane Library in Alden has joined in. Find ideas (and videos of read aloud sessions) on the library's Facebook page. Some recent ideas have included crafts that use toilet paper rolls and a photo scavenger hunt. And read more about the library's efforts in this Times Citizen story.
