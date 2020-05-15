Some of the previously-implemented COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks, but public health officials are still urging Iowans to continue to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing. If you need to get out this weekend, do it safely (distance yourself from others and consider wearing a face mask). If you can't or don't want to head out, stay home. To help you comply with guidelines to distance yourself, we've altered our Friday feature, which is normally "Get Out in the Greenbelt," to "Don't Get Out in the Greenbelt." Below you'll find a list of five things you can do without congregating in large groups and without leaving Hardin County this weekend.
Get fried fish for dinner
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will offer a fish meal tonight, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Each meal costs $10 and includes fried fish, baked beans, salad and dessert. Curbside service is available and the public is welcome. Find more information on the lodge's Facebook page.
Support a local business
As Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens restrictions on retail shops, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses, many are choosing to open. If you've been putting off getting something you need (like a haircut?) check with your favorite local business to shop, dine or make an appointment. Find a full list of local restaurants here, or visit business Facebook pages and websites.
Get lost in a good book
Rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Why not pick up a book and dig in? Area libraries are open in various capacities and staff are ready and willing to help you. Find a full list of libraries and their opening policies here.
Have dinner on Bethany
Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls will host a free pork loin dinner on Sunday, May 17. The meal is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the church’s annual pork loin dinner. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all meals are gone. The menu includes Jack Kobe’s pork loin, barbecue baked beans, potato chips, an apple, homemade cookie/bars and bottled water. The meal will be served as drive-through at Bethany’s west door (everything individual packaged). The church is located at 2712 Washington Ave.
Get outside
During her daily press conferences, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to promote getting outside for recreation and exercise to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. We couldn't agree more. Whether it's a walk in the woods, a ride down a bike path, or a jog through town, movement does a body (and a mind) good.
