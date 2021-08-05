More than 500 Alliant Energy customers in Iowa Falls were left without power on Thursday morning after part of a tree fell on a line in town. The outage was reported at around 10:45 a.m., shortly after a large tree limb in the yard at 122 Pine St. fell.
Alliant Energy Spokesperson Morgan Hawk said originally, 548 customers were without power. Within an hour, power was restored to all but 43 customers, and at noon he said he expected the rest of the power to be back online by 1 p.m.
Hawk said the tree fell on a line and a transformer pole, but repairs were made to the pole and it will not need to be replaced. The outage stretched from the northeast part of town, through downtown, disrupting power to traffic lights. Local police, fire and E-squad officials directed traffic downtown and responded to the area of the downed limb.
