A woman and her teenage son had to call 911 last week after their kayaks became ensnared in a tangle of downed trees on the Iowa River, a spot that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Hardin County Conservation are now warning the public to avoid if they’re planning to float or paddle the river.
Katherine Taylor and her 19-year-old son, Arthur Taylor, who have homes in Hampton and Des Moines, set out Friday to paddle 23 miles of the Iowa River, from just below the Iowa Falls dam, to Steamboat Rock. But about six miles from their destination, the pair ran into trouble.
Two trees have fallen across the river downstream from the Hardin City access point, just south of 170th Street near Sylvan Hill. The trees have created an obstruction that’s unnavigable, as Taylor and her son discovered. And, contributing to the danger, the banks of the river there are steep, making it impossible to portage around the obstruction. Katherine said by the time they realized it was impassable, she was able to steer clear of the trees, but it was too late for her son. As he was trying to make his way across the river to her, he got stuck in the trees. She tried to free him by tethering his kayak to hers.
“In the process of freeing him up, he tipped sideways and got pulled under,” Katherine said. When he surfaced, she was able to talk him through pulling himself up onto the trees, but she couldn't help him beyond that. He was exhausted and afraid. And Katherine's kayak had gotten stuck. “By some grace, I was able to have enough cell phone signal to make three calls.” Taylor called 911, she called her wife and she called a friend who works for the DNR.
Steamboat Rock First Responders got the page at about 5:20 p.m. Friday. Chief Scott Williams said he didn’t go on the call, but he spoke with firefighters who were there. The firefighters and a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office made their way down to the river via a deer path. They established a rescue rope and got in the water to reach Arthur and put the rope and a safety vest around him.
“He was so afraid, he couldn’t move,” Williams said. “One firefighter said when he got to the tree, the current wasn’t bad, but any time he wanted to do something, it pulled him under. He said he felt uncomfortable doing what needed to be done.”
Katherine Taylor, who’s a seasoned kayaker, having paddled rivers and lakes in the U.S. and Canada, said she talked to her son about water safety before they set off on Friday.
“I started getting the ‘Yeah, Mom, I know, I know,’” she said. “I told him he needed to listen to me because Mom knows best. We talked about keeping life jackets on all the time, even when things are calm, and staying together and watching for hazards.”
Katherine said she was able to retrieve one of the kayaks with the help of a friend who works for the DNR, but the second kayak is still hung up on the trees.
Hardin County Conservation Director Wes Wiese said signs will be posted on upstream access points to warn boaters of the hazard, and the Iowa DNR has updated its online interactive paddling map to identify the obstruction. Wiese said it’s unclear how or when the trees might be cleared.
