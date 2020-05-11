Tentative Agenda
Eldora-New Providence CSD
May 11, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
District Office Board Room
The meeting of the board will be held electronically as permitted by Code of Iowa Section 21.8 and will originate from the ENP District Office Board Room. Those that would like to participate in the meeting may access meeting using the following link.
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78125310072?pwd=WC9CRGZzU0dEbmlvM3p5QnVSUEJmQT09
Meeting ID: 781 2531 0072
Password: 0yAC8h
1.0 Meeting Called to Order
2.0 Discuss/Action Consent Agenda
In order to conserve time and focus attention on non-routine matters on the agenda, the Board will consider a number of items grouped together as a Consent Agenda, all items to be approved in one motion. Before a motion is made to consider the Consent Agenda, any board member may request an item be removed from the Consent Agenda. The removed item will then be considered for separate action.
2.01 Board Meeting Agenda
2.02 April Regular Meeting Minutes
2.03 Report of Disbursements
2.04 Financial Report
2.05 Open Enrollments
2.06 Personnel
2.06.01 Staff Resignations
2.06.02 Staff Recommendations
2.06.03 Staff Transfers
2.07 Renewal of Shared Contracts with Hubbard-Radcliffe – Food Service Director, Transportation
Director, Athletic Director, English as Second Language Teacher, and Web Master
2.08 Renewal of Lease Agreement between Eldora Children’s Center, Inc. and E-NP CSD
2.09 Amended Lease Agreement Between the State Training School for Boys and E-NP CSD
3.0 Communication
3.01 Public Report Time
Audience participation shall be in accordance with School Board Policy #204.11 that indicates "a citizen wishing to make a brief statement, express a viewpoint or ask a question regarding an item on the agenda shall be allowed to speak during the public report time". Policy #204.11R adds "any individual desiring to speak shall give his or her name, address, and the group, if any, that is represented. The presentation should be as brief as possible. Unless an extension of time is granted a speaker shall be limited to five (5) minutes. Speakers may offer such objective criticisms of school operations and programs as concern them. But in public session, the Board will not hear personal complaints of school personnel nor against any person connected with the school system".
3.02 Presentations
3.02.01 School Board Recognition
4.0 District Business
4.01 Discuss/Action Class of 2020 Candidates for Graduation
4.02 Discuss/Action Phone System Replacement
4.03 Discuss/Action High School Refrigeration System Replacement
4.04 Discuss/Action Tiger PACK to Classroom Conversion Bid
4.05 Discuss Superintendent Evaluation
4.06 Administrator/Supervisor/Superintendent Comments
5.0 Set Date and Time of Next Regular Meeting
6.0 Adjournment
