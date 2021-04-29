On the morning of what would be the final day of Robert Givens Jr.’s life, the 21-year-old walked past the window outside Ellsworth Community College Athletic Director Nate Forsyth’s office, flexing and looking at his reflection. When Givens realized he was being watched, both he and Forsyth smiled and laughed.
That’s how Givens' wrestling teammates and the ECC family will remember him.
“Contagious, radiant, just a bright soul,” Nathan Lendt, one of Givens’ teammates said. “He was never in a bad mood. You could say anything to him and he’d never give in to you. He was always in a good mood and always moving forward.”
On Tuesday evening, emergency responders were called to the area north of Iowa Falls' Washington Avenue bridge for an adult male in distress after jumping into the river. Hours later, Givens’ body was discovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
ECC canceled all classes and activities on Wednesday and had counselors available for those who needed it. Panther head wrestling coach Tyson Springer met with his team after the news broke late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday evening, a candlelight vigil was held at the location of the incident so that students and staff could share memories of Givens, through laughter and tears.
“We do what we can,” Forsyth said. “That’s all we can do and be here for our students. That’s the number one thing that Martin (Reimer) said earlier, that they don’t go through this journey alone. Whether it’s this or anything else.”
***
Givens was older than most of his peers and arrived on campus at the semester. He graduated from McCluer South Berkeley High School in Ferguson, Mo. before taking a couple of years off to work. He decided to come to Iowa Falls for two reasons – to get an education and to wrestle.
“It’s like one of your kids,” Springer said. “You get these guys here and you create a connection – a relationship – with them. It’s hard.”
Though he was only on campus for a short time, Givens made an impression on everyone he met. He was one of those students that teachers love to have in the classroom.
"Robert was going to change the world," said psychology faculty member Wendy Valentine. "After spending the time I've spent with you," she told those present at the vigil Wednesday night, "and knowing what an impact he had on you, he already did."
Support for those who loved Givens was evident in the number of students, faculty, staff and community members who showed up at the vigil to pay their respects. Every athletic team on campus was present and most of them wore matching purple shirts that read "#1Team."
“It’s heartbreaking,” Springer said. “You don’t realize how much one kid can touch the whole campus.”
Times Citizen reporters Corey Meints and Matt Rezab contributed to the story
