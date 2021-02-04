South Hardin school employees who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will get their first shots on Friday, and Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents said educators in the AGWSR, Iowa Falls and Alden districts will be able to receive the vaccine in the coming days.
Reents spoke during Wednesday's Hardin County Board of Supervisors meeting. She reported that a vaccination clinic for South Hardin staff is scheduled for Friday. Shots will be administered by Medicap Pharmacy of Eldora, with assistance from Greenbelt Home Care staff. A total of 122 South Hardin employees are scheduled to receive the shot.
"We are working on the Ackley (AGWSR) school next week and working with Iowa Falls-Alden to coordinate that with them to get doses out to them as well," Reents said. "We are setting up clinics just as our supply allows."
Reents said the local public health agency doesn't know how many vaccine doses it will receive week to week, but she offered 60 doses to each school district to start the process. She said AGWSR Superintendent Erik Smith and South Hardin Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer discussed the matter, and Smith offered AGWSR's 60 doses to South Hardin so that all of its staff who want a vaccine can receive it at the same time.
Reents reiterated that she has been in contact with IF-A school administrators about scheduling those districts' first 60 doses.
Phase 1A of Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan provided vaccines to health care workers and residents and staff of long term care facilities, while Phase 1B has opened vaccine eligibility to first responders, educators, child care providers and people age 65 and older. As of Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting that Hardin County Public Health had administered 1,263 first doses of the vaccine. A total of 1,829 Hardin County residents have received first doses of the vaccine, while 524 local residents have received both doses to complete their inoculation.
"We are continuing to get the doses out as quickly as they are coming in," Reents said.
Referencing last week's discussion about other local health care providers wanting to join Medicap Pharmacy in administering the shots, Supervisor Board Chairman BJ Hoffman asked whether as dose allocations increase, it would be possible to expand the number of providers administering them.
"Anyone that completed the vaccine provider agreement with IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health) will be able to be allocated vaccine as our supply allows," Reents said.
