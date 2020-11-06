The Eldora Children's Center Board of Directors enacted a policy to require all staff and children over two years old to wear masks while on site after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the center to close for two weeks.
The board made the policy change at a meeting Thursday in response to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, causing the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Department of Public Health to mandate a temporary shutdown. Masks were optional for children and staff before Thursday's meeting.
Rocky Reents, Hardin County Public Health Coordinator and Eldora Children's Center board member, confirmed on Friday that two more staff have tested positive and one other employee is waiting for her result.
"We worked on contact tracing yesterday and none of our children were exposed," Reents said.
The Eldora Children's Center can reopen on Nov. 16.
As of Friday morning, Hardin County had recorded a total of 632 COVID-19 cases since testing began in March. That's an increase of 93 cases in one week. Of those 632 cases, 349 people have recovered, and seven have died, leaving 276 Hardin County residents currently infected with the disease.
