This fall’s general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, and will feature both city council and school board elections. In the days and weeks leading up to Election Day, the Times Citizen will publish profiles of candidates from each of the communities in the coverage area.
Today's candidates are running for office in the Eldora area - for City Council and Eldora-New Providence School Board.
CITY
Four candidates, including a former councilwoman, are going after two seats on the Eldora City Council. Incumbents Robert John and Blake Jones are running with challengers Cindy Johns, and Taylor Koppes. Johns served on the Council most recently in 2018. Koppes is the only candidate with no previous experience.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Dave Dunn is being challenged by Councilman Aaron Budweg. Budweg was elected to the Council in November 2017. He received the most votes of any candidate that year. Dunn was elected to his first term as mayor that same year.
MAYOR
Aaron "Bud" Budweg
Age: 57
Occupation: Insurance Examiner, “Paramed” Respiratory Therapist, Physical Therapy Assistant, EMT, Business owner, Bud’s Corner Laundromat.
Why are you running for mayor? “With my unique skills set, I feel I can bring enhanced leadership to the City of Eldora. Eldora has many talented and committed citizens that want to renew Eldora. This can’t happen with a magic wand, but it can happen if the leadership of Eldora empowers its people to unite, find some common goals and act on them.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “Two years serving as City Councilperson. I also am a board member on the Eldora Area Chamber of Commerce and have served on multiple community and professional boards and committees. I’ve also lived in Eldora for 24 years.”
What are your plans if elected? “Continue with blight issues, address the ongoing mental health and drug issues in our communities. Work with our neighboring city leaders to address the ongoing recruitment and retention of our fire and EMS personnel. Create an environment of community and not the ‘me against them’ attitude.”
David W. Dunn
Age: 65
Occupation: Retired
Why are you running for mayor? “To make Eldora a better place to live; to continue beneficial community projects begun during my first term in office; to help foster a better attitude of cooperation, civility and courtesy among the city council, city employees and Eldora residents and to promote new community projects that will be beneficial to Eldora.”
What accomplishments are you proud of since taking office? “The City and its employees have cooperated with many community groups and individuals on several different projects that make Eldora a better place to live and work. These include the community garden (thanks to Crystal, Nicole, and a host of volunteers); safety improvements to the playground equipment at Memorial Park (thanks to the Wings sorority); resurfacing the Pool Park tennis courts (thanks to South Hardin School District); on Nov. 9 we’ll dedicate the Veterans’ Memorial at Memorial Park, which has been a multi-year project to honor our veterans (thanks to the American Legion, Jim, Christi, Cindy, Lynn, and many other volunteers, community groups, and individual donors). We’ve begun making meaningful progress on cleaning up our community by hiring a community compliance specialist whose job is to help encourage compliance with our City Code with regard to rundown properties, junked cars, etc.”
What are your plans if reelected? “Continue making Eldora a better place to live.”
CITY COUNCIL
Robert John
Age: 68
Occupation: Laborer for AgVantage FS
Why are you running for city council? “I believe every citizen in Eldora is an important part of this community and would like to represent them with a sense of pride and ownership that I, as a transplant to this community have come to respect. I feel there are challenges, known and unknown, our city faces and I would like to be part of the solution for those challenges. As a current council member, I have had the opportunity to learn about the ‘behind the scene’ workings of our city and encouraged by the past and present growth of our city in many areas. I want to continue to be a positive and productive influence for our community as a council member.”
What accomplishments are you proud of since taking office? “Worked with fellow councilperson to obtain property for future housing for migrant workers in the area which will enhance revenue for Eldora. Worked with Fire Department and city to secure Tri-Rinse building to expand Fire Department. Worked with EMS and city to move them into larger building. As Streets and Alleys chairperson I worked with city employees to troubleshoot areas in Eldora that need attention. I have a better understanding of our water and sewer department. I have agreed and encouraged the sale of abandoned city property to citizens to create revenue for the city and in some area develop businesses. I have tried to take a neutral position on items and to put citizen care, safety and interests first. I feel every item/concern that comes before the council is of equal importance and needs equal attention.”
What are your plans if elected? “Continue to represent the citizens of Eldora in a positive manner. Push for senior age housing, independent, assistant and critical care living. I would like to see members that have lived in our community all/most of their lives be able to stay in this community with family and friends around them for support.”
Cindy Johns
Age: 60
Occupation: Nurse of 41 years, first at the Eldora hospital, then the clinic and currently at Unity Point Clinic in Eldora.
Why are you running for city council? “For the past six months, I have felt there is a lot of friction and dysfunction going on in the current Council and Administration. This is hampering the progress of things the Council should be focusing on. We need to start working together. I am concerned about the way the taxpayer money is being spent — not in the best interest of the citizens. The budget is reviewed and approved in the spring and the fiscal year starts July 1st. The City wasn’t even two months into the new fiscal year and already they were trying to approve $45,000-plus of spending money that was NOT in the budget! How do you spend money that you don’t have? There has to be some ‘give and take’ to balance out the budget. I will consider what is in the best interest for the citizens and their tax dollars. I feel that I do my research before making decisions. I will listen to the concerns/suggestions of the citizens.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “I have five years of experience on the Eldora City Council. During those five years, I did not miss a single regular scheduled Council meeting. I have the experience, dedication, and commitment.”
What are your plans if elected? “We need to find a way to bring more people to our community and retain the ones we have. Our community needs more businesses as we have lost several in the past few years. We need to come up with incentives to bring businesses here. I would like to bring additional options for our seniors — independent living and assisted living. Blight is improving, but there is still more to be taken care of. There are good things happening in our community — the Community Garden, some members of the American Legion are going to update the city ball diamond for younger kids’ games which would bring other teams to town for tournaments, a committee is working on putting new playground equipment at Memorial Park, the Veterans Memorial is almost complete and will have their dedication in November. If we all work together, we can continue to improve our community to help attract people and business.”
Blake Jones
Age: 37
Occupation: Hardin County Secondary Roads
Why are you running for city council? “I feel that there are some current events that if left on the table and not tended to quickly and decisively, would fall into the lap of the future council. Not only could that hinder their progress, it’s not fair to them or the community. There are also many ideas and proposals that have been left undone or unnoticed, and I would like to see those through as well.”
What accomplishments are you proud of since taking office? “I take pride in all of my work, even if it’s the unpopular opinion. Anytime that I can be part of a team that holds or proposes a productive agenda for their community, is a win in my book.”
What are your plans if elected? “I would like to continue to push forward for a positive future for Eldora. There have been some things that have happened that may not have shed a positive light on our council and/or community. All too often the few negative happenings have overshadowed the positive progress, so I would like to continue to work with the Council and community to change any negative perspectives that may be lingering. Our council must strive to be better for the community as the often perceived status quo is not going to cut it. Lastly, since we cannot force anyone to like or see the potential in our community, I want to seek new ways to entice and offer a reason for others to want to fill our empty storefronts and call Eldora home.”
Taylor Koppes
Age: 31
Occupation: MWI Animal Health as an inside sales representative.
Why are you running for city council? “I am running for city council because I feel the need for a younger generation to learn how to manage our town once the older generation retires. Also to help bring new ideas into this community. Maybe show the older and younger generations working together to bring more of an effort into Eldora and show the younger generation they can be heard too. Too many businesses have left the area from when I was growing up in this community, and would hopefully like to see some new ones flourish in town.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job? “I don’t have a long list of qualifications, but I was born and raised here and this town is very important to me. When my wife and I were getting ready to start a family we decided to stay here because we loved growing up here and wanted our kids to have the same experiences. I am an active member in the community, coaching youth sports from baseball to flag football. I have also been an active member with the Pine lake Archery Club and Wildlife Club. I was president of the Archery Club for this past year and now am the chairman of the board. Also for the past two years I have been a Den Leader for my son’s Scouts group. Would like to give a fresh pair of eyes to the council and some fresh new ideas.”
What are your plans if elected? “If elected I will work on doing what is best for the community and bringing it together, to help out the majority and not just a minority. I would like to get some stuff going for our younger generations and getting them involved with the community and letting them know they matter as well.”
***
SCHOOL BOARD
The Eldora-New Providence School Board will include at least two new representatives after Nov. 5.
Two incumbents, Nick LaVelle and Maggie Vander Wilt, are running unopposed in districts 1 and 3. New candidates Emily Herring and Marc Anderson are also running unopposed in District 2 and at-large.
Maggie Vander Wilt - District 3
Age: 45. Vander Wilt and her husband and I have four kids: two graduated from South Hardin and attend Wartburg College. One is a freshman at SHHS and one is a fifth-grader at ENP elementary.
Occupation: Assistant Marketing Director at HCSB
Why are you running for school board? “Eldora and all the communities that represent South Hardin have been my home for over 40 years. I want to do my part to make our communities and our schools the best they can be.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “I have been on the ENP school board for six years and have learned so much about how school boards function and school districts operate. I believe my experience will be helpful, especially with a few new board members coming to the table. I also have an elementary education degree from Central College.”
What are your plans if elected? “My plans are to support and offer assistance to our Superintendent as he leads and guides our staff, students and finances. I believe in the newly developed South Hardin Schools’ strategic improvement plan and want to help do the work to put that plan into action.”
Marc Anderson - At-Large
Age: 40
Occupation: Independent Insurance Agent at Brown-Hurst Insurance
Why are you running for school board? “I have four children in the E-NP Community School District, so maintaining or even improving the quality of our school district is important to my family.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “I have a public accounting and finance background. I’ve lived in the community for 15 years and have volunteered in different capacities within the district, including hiring committees and booster committee roles.”
What are your plans if elected? “I plan to be a good listener and to support forward thinking for our district. I like the positive momentum I’ve seen within the district over the past few years, and I think we can keep things going if we continue to hold the bar high for everyone within our district. I plan to be visible within the community, so other parents can easily contact me with ideas on how to help our schools.”
Nick LaVelle - District 1
Age: 39
Occupation: Owner, LaVelle Lawn Care, LaVelle Properties
Why are you running for school board? “I enjoy staying active and involved in the school system. We have a great staff and administration at South Hardin, and with two daughters in the district, it’s a great opportunity to work together.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “I’ve been on the board one term and learned a lot. Growing up and operating my business in town for the past 15 years, I’ve built many relationships with citizens, parents and employees of the school. I’m almost always accessible for questions and concerns.”
What are your plans if elected? “Continue the work we’ve put in the last four years I’ve been on the board. We have a lot of great people and leaders in the district, as well as the Hubbard-Radcliffe District. I will strive to keep South Hardin and ENP a solid foundation for #ourkids.”
Emily Herring - District 2
Age: 38
Occupation: Naturalist
Why are you running for school board? “To ensure that my children and all children in the South Hardin School District have the best possible educational opportunity.”
What experience/qualifications do you have for the job? “As a naturalist for over 15 years, I’ve worked with teachers and students on almost a daily basis. Through this work I’ve been able to see the many different challenges that schools face. I hope that my experience will allow me to help my school district.”
What are your plans if elected? “Since I will be new to the school board, my initial plans are to understand basic board procedures, get up to speed on current and future school projects, and try to figure how my skill set can best serve my community.”
