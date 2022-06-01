The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that a pipe failure at Eldora's wastewater treatment plant allowed treated - but not disinfected - wastewater to leak into the Iowa River.
In a press release, the DNR stated that officials at the plant had to reroute the wastewater on Tuesday to bypass ultraviolet disinfection units so that soil around a leaking wastewater pipe could dry out and repairs could be made.
The discharge of wastewater is expected to last several days, and the DNR reports that the effluent "may have elevated E. coli bacteria levels or contain other pathogens". It advises the public to keep children and pets away from the river until 24 to 48 hours after repairs are made. Boaters and tubers are also advised to avoid contact with the river below the 14th Avenue bridge on the east side of town. Rock-n-Row Adventures Tubing is located north of the 14th Avenue bridge.
The DNR reports that it will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.
The DNR press release stated that "E. coli also naturally occurs in Iowa rivers. Swimmers and others who recreate in and around these waters should avoid ingesting the water, wash their hands before eating or drinking, and shower after exposure."
