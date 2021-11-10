Tony Leptien has plenty of reasons to not smile. His dream of a career in the military was cut short by an illness that makes it difficult to breathe. He’s in pain every day. And because of the medications he takes – and will have to take for the rest of his life – he can’t work.
But none of that dims his smile. And not only is he smiling, he’s spreading smiles, whether that’s through shenanigans with his former brothers in arms or posing for photos in itsy-bitsy swim briefs.
“The world’s too serious,” he said. “There’s nothing that brings a smile to your face.”
Leptien’s done a lot of work in recent years to create things that bring smiles to faces, but that’s not all. He’s also worked - through those itsy-bitsy swim briefs - to raise awareness of a serious cause: veterans in need.
* * *
Leptien grew up in Clark, S.D. with one goal: to join the military. When he was 17, he signed up with the South Dakota Army National Guard.
As a fire directions specialist with the 147th Field Artillery Battalion, he was trained to use computers to launch rockets. But on his first deployment to Iraq in 2003, that job was set aside. He and his fellow soldiers provided convoy security, traveling between Tallil Air Base and Kuwait.
“I loved it,” he said of the deployment. “You knew your job. The mission was clear. You knew when you were going to eat, what you were going to eat . . . everything was so structured and scheduled for you. And there was camaraderie.”
He returned home in 2005. Two years later, when the National Guard asked for volunteers for another deployment, Leptien raised his hand.
“If I didn’t do it, some kid who’s never been there right out of high school is going to do it. Let him stay home and go to college and do his thing.”
Same place, same mission. Leptien had this.
Part way through his deployment, Leptien went home for two weeks. Toward the end of leave, he started to feel ill. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, given medication, told to rest and his return date was pushed back. Ten days later, a chest X-ray revealed a collapsed lung and a chest full of fluid.
Leptien, who was 23, spent 14 days in the ICU at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His condition improved, but his lung capacity was shot. Breathing was difficult. Tests performed at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio showed his military career was over. Sgt. Leptien was discharged in November 2009.
It was crushing, but there were other things to focus on. Leptien and his wife, Amy, were expecting a baby.
In 2014, a job offer for Amy brought the Leptiens - now including daughter Avery - to Eldora. They started to make friends. Among them was their dentist, Dr. Sara Anderson, who made a joke at the pool one day.
“She said ‘What would it take to get you to wear a Speedo to the pool?’” Tony said. “I said ‘Get me a Speedo.’” A few months later, a Speedo – designed to look like the American flag – arrived for Tony.
The next summer, Leptien didn’t just wear the new swim briefs, he posed for photos in them, showing off what he calls his “dad body.” The photos ended up on social media and one person commented that they’d buy a calendar of those photos.
Leptien reached out to his friend Jon Gohn, with whom he’d deployed to Iraq. “Let’s have some bourbon and talk about this,” he proposed.
The result was a 12-month calendar featuring Leptien in different settings. The 2018 calendar sold well, and the men donated the profits to small, independent nonprofit organizations that help veterans.
Then the dream grew. “We could do something with this,” Leptien said.
And that’s how Project 147 was born. The nonprofit organization was led by Leptien, Gohn and Navy veteran Josh Wyatt. Money raised through calendar sales and donations was used to provide help that “filled the gaps.”
“There is a significant gap of what is provided and offered and the other things that veterans need,” Leptien said. “Everyone looks at medical care and getting them off the street. That’s absolutely important. But you get them off the street, put them into a house and then what? Can you line up a job? Line up education? Are there resources there?”
Project 147 helped in lots of ways across Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. In one case it bought a moped for a veteran to get to work. Another time, a veteran needed a hotel room near his hospitalized mother. There were coat donations to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, and Wellness Days that brought together different services – barbers, attorneys, dentists, etc. – under one roof for one day to help veterans.
And along the way, there was a lot of “ridiculousness,” Leptien said. The group got a swimwear company to provide briefs at a reduce price, and for three years they published calendars.
Earlier this year, the men made the difficult decision to dissolve Project 147. The coronavirus pandemic had complicated things, and their lives were busy.
“That was hard,” he said of the decision. “It hurt to say our lives got too busy for the nonprofit. But we’ve always said it’s family first.”
Leptien, Gohn and Wyatt are still dedicated to helping veterans, and they haven’t ruled out the possibility of another calendar. But Leptien said there are things anyone can do.
“Twenty-two veterans kill themselves every day. The government doesn’t know what to do,” he said. “The simplest thing you can do is ask ‘How are you doing?’ ‘Are you OK?’”
He admits that veterans and swim briefs may not be a natural pairing, but at the heart of Project 147 are smiles.
“Jon and I both lost friends to suicide, to cancer,” Leptien said. “I get that there’s stuff that should make you upset and question and angry, but why are we letting that outside stuff just eat at us? Just smile, laugh.”
