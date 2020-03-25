As of Wednesday morning, there have still been no confirmed coronavirus cases in Hardin County, and Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Craighton believes that self isolation practices are working.
During Wednesday's Hardin County Board of Supervisors meeting, Craighton provided a brief update on the local COVID-19 response.
"They are still only testing a few people at Hansen Family Hospital as far as I know. We continue to hope it stays that way," Craighton said. "Not a lot of tests that have gone out because of the way criteria works. The self-isolation procedures are working well."
He said is department has been working with state officials to fulfill requests for personal protective equipment (PPE).
"What we have available is 95 masks and tyvek coveralls because we can't get the isolation gowns you typically see in the hospital," Craighton said. "Other items are gloves and eye protection. We've not been able to get the disposable masks with eye protection on them, so we are looking into safety goggles, the ones you would typically see in a science lab."
Supervisor Renee McClellan said she's seen several instances of residents spreading misinformation and rumors about COVID-19, and she encouraged the public to distinguish between rumors and facts by getting information from the correct sources. McClellan said FEMA has created a "rumor control" page on its website. It can be found here.
"Seek out trusted and verified sources or your state and local governments' official accounts," McClellan said. "Anyone can do their part by doing three things: don't pass along rumors, don't believe rumors and go to trusted sources of info to get the facts."
