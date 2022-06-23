This year’s New Providence Heritage Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, and features a full day of activities for the entire family.
The day will kick off at 7 a.m. as the New Providence Fire Department hosts its annual pancake breakfast until 9 a.m. at the fire station. The menu includes pancakes, ham and beverages.
Throughout the day, take part in the scavenger hunt created by Sommer Faris at Images by Mosch. The photo page can be found on the New Providence Heritage Festival’s Facebook page, or at the pancake breakfast. They must be filled out and handed in at the fireman’s supper by 7 p.m. and winners will be announced on the event’s Facebook page.
Registration for the 5K walk/run will begin at 7 a.m. at the Roundhouse. Walkers will start at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. The route is on flat, paved roads and begins and ends at the Roundhouse. Those looking to pre-register can do so by contacting Steve Teske 641-485-2500 or the morning of the event.
Following the race, Little Mr. and Miss New Providence will be crowned at the fire station. Miss New Providence 2022, South Hardin High School graduate Kassidy Winter, will also be present.
Lining up at Heritage Park, the kiddie parade will start 9:45 a.m. Children are welcome to bring their bikes, skateboards and other non-motorized transportation to join in. The big parade will follow at 10 a.m. (line up at the Roundhouse). The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Warney Martin, who lived in New Providence for 84 years on a farm that has been in his family since 1853. Martin loves old cars, trucks, Doodlebugs and tractors and has often shared those in the parade and tractor/car show. Martin and his wife of 54 years, Linda, are the parents of two daughters, Teena and Tara.
After the parade there will be plenty of kid activities on Main Street, including inflatables, a train, bouncy house, face painting by the South Hardin Dance Team, sidewalk chalk contest, balloon animals and bubbles.
There will also be a Festival Market along Main Street, and feature a variety of vendors. Also taking place on Main Street will be the Wheels Vehicle Display, and Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck.
Lunch of walking tacos will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Soda Fountain. There will also be bingo there starting at 2 p.m. for players of all ages. It’s sponsored by REG Construction of Ames.
Following lunch, there are more activities planned. On Main Street, there will be a kids’ bike rodeo open to kids of all ages. There is no entry fee and prizes will be awarded. At 1 p.m. there will be a pedal pull for kids ages 4-12. There is also no entry fee for the pedal pull with prizes awarded.
At Heritage Park, there will be a kids’ free-throw contest at 12:30 p.m. for those in kindergarten through high school. There will be the addition of a dodgeball tournament as well. Players must be at least 15 years old and there will be six-person teams that must include at least one female. It’s a round robin tournament with sign-up beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the tournament begins at 2 p.m. Cost is $30 per team and there will be cash prizes for first and second places. To pre-register, contact Laura Baker at 515-441-9100.
On Saturday evening the firemen’s supper will be served at Heritage Park with a menu of burgers and brats.
After supper, the Meat Wagon food truck will be available at the High Performance Livestock parking lot. That night will feature live music and a street dance.
The Mike Bernard Band is a country music act from Liscomb. They are a heavy-hitting honky tonk group that plays cover songs by artists like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Strait and Alan Jackson. Along with current outlaw country covers, the Mike Bernard Band also mixes in some original songs as well. The concert is sponsored by HPL and will take place in their parking lot from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
