Details are scarce following a Friday morning crash involving an Innovative Ag Services feed truck. The incident occurred at the corner of D15 and MM Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Iowa Falls EMS and the Iowa Falls Fire Department responded, and were on scene for about 40 minutes. The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured. Fluids from the truck leaked onto the road, and several hundred bushels of feed were dumped into the south ditch. The truck tipped over while attempting to turn east off of MM Avenue.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.