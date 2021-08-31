If you’ve been considering a run for local office, now is the time to make a decision.
Last Monday, Aug. 23, the filing period – that is the time when nomination papers can be submitted to get a candidate’s name on the ballot – opened. It closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Dozens of seats on local city councils and school boards will be on this fall’s ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Nomination papers are available from city halls and school district offices, as well as on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (find city candidate documents here, and school district documents here). The number of signatures required varies depending on the city or school district.
Find a list of the positions up for election below.
City elections
Every incorporated town in Hardin County will have a city election this fall, many for multiple seats on the city council. Below is a list of the positions up for election, including the name of the person who currently serves in that position.
In all cases, council positions are four-year terms and mayoral terms are two years.
In Ackley, the mayoral seat, currently held by Mike Nuss, and three city council seats – held by Patrick Hurt, Judy Crawford and Jesus “Chuy” Flores – are up for election.
In Alden, two city council seats are up for election. They’re currently held by incumbents Janaan Harding and Robert Hoversten.
Buckeye has several seats up for election. Mayor Bill Hittle’s term is up, as are the terms of council members Cindy Klaffke, Amy Klaffke and Julie Lycke.
Eldora will have four seats on the ballot. The mayoral seat, currently held by David Dunn, is up for election, as are the council positions currently filled by Jerry Kramer, Melody Hoy and Greg Priske.
Hubbard’s mayoral seat, which is held by Marshall Simmerman, is up for election this year, as are two council seats, which are currently filled by Luke Goodell and Sandra Swenson.
Iowa Falls will have a number of positions on its city ballot this year. Mayor Gene Newgaard’s term is nearing its completion, as are the terms of two city council seats, which are currently held by Steven Klein and Robert Wohlert. In addition, two terms on the Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustees are expiring. They’re currently held by Francis Fritz and Amanda Wood. And three terms on the Iowa Falls Park Board are expiring. They’re currently filled by Bill Bahr, Les Meier and Francis Pisney.
New Providence Mayor Ron Reece’s seat is up for election this year, as are three seats on the city council, which are currently held by James Martin, Christopher Renihan and Blake Richie.
Owasa’s mayoral term, which is currently filled by James Nehring, will expire this year. There are also three city council seats up for grabs. They are currently held by Jerry June, Paul Hazelwood and Jill Trauger.
Radcliffe will have four position on this fall’s city ballot. Mayor Taylor Roll’s term is ending, as are the terms of three council seats, which are currently held by Allen Rudy, Clint Dickes and Kimberly Houck.
The term of Steamboat Rock Mayor Timothy Stearns is ending, as are two council terms, which are currently filled by Kevin Pieters and Cory Schurman.
In Union, there will be five positions on the November ballot. Those seats are currently filled by Mayor Stephanie Carson and council members Cindy Clemons, Allan Donaldson, Candy Wait and Nathan Bernard.
In Whitten, Mayor Erin Cross’ term is ending, as are the terms of three council members: Susan Sams, Williams Switzer and Jerrod Heatherington.
School board elections
In addition to city elections, the November ballots will include a number of school board seats. In Iowa, school board terms are four years. The seats up for grabs – and the representatives currently filling them – are as follows, by school district.
Two terms on the Alden School Board are expiring. They’re currently filled by Abbey Barrick and Greg Lascheid.
The Eldora-New Providence School Board, whose members represent districts, has three seats up for grabs. A seat in District 4, which is represented by Jay Stanish, will be on the ballot, as will two at large seats, which are currently filled by Jared Cook and Greg Salvo.
Two seats on the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board will be on the ballot. One, representing District 3, is currently filled by Keith England, and the second, representing District 4, is currently filled by Nathan Weig.
The Iowa Falls School Board will have two seats on the November ballot. Those seats are currently filled by Todd Bicknese and David Moore II.
The AGWSR School Board has three seats up for grabs this fall. Two of those positions represent District 1, and they’re currently filled by Pat Hurt and Lanae Metzgar. Also, the term of Josh Meyer, who represents District 2, is ending.
