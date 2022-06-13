There are five young women vying for the title of Miss Iowa Falls 2023. They are (pictured above, clockwise from bottom left) Abby Roeske (sponsored by Lion’s Club), Audrey Bolhuis (sponsored by Theisen’s of Iowa Falls), Dede Okones (sponsored by Hy-Vee), Kenley Chaplin (sponsored by POET), and Katelyn Miller (sponsored by Jason Miller of Thrivent).