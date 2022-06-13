The candidates for Miss Iowa Falls 2022 have been chosen and voting is now open.
There are five young women vying for the crown this year: Audrey Bolhuis, sponsored by Theisen’s of Iowa Falls; Kenley Chaplin, sponsored by POET; Katelyn Miller, sponsored by Jason Miller of Thrivent; Dede Okones, sponsored by Hy-Vee; and Abby Roeske, sponsored by Lion’s Club. The woman will be meeting the public during Lawn Chair Nights in Estes Park, every Wednesday through June 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Residents of Iowa Falls are invited to vote in the contest before Sunday, June 26. Vote online here, or on a smart phone by scanning a QR code found on posters about the contest. It is free to vote for a candidate, but participants are asked to vote only once.
If you’d like to donate to the Miss Iowa Falls scholarship fund, drop off a check at the Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street Offices (520 Rocksylvania Ave.) with a memo for Miss Iowa Falls.
The winner of the scholarship competition will be crowned during Riverbend Rally opening ceremonies on Saturday, July 2.
For more information about the competition, contact Cassie Wray at 515-215-0053.
