Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate has fallen again, to just one confirmed case of the disease over the last seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Since March 2, the county’s weekly infection rate has hovered in the single digits. Not since last summer, when infection rates were in the single digits for 11 weeks, have there been so few reports of new cases. And while public health officials and physicians have confirmed that local spread of the virus is down, it’s still unclear exactly how many people have COVID-19, either because they may be asymptomatic, or because they have tested positive with a home antigen test and cannot report those results to Iowa’s public health department to be included in the state's weekly reports.
Statewide, infection rates have been creeping up in recent weeks. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported on Wednesday that there were 1,063 new cases of the disease over the last week, up from a low in late March when 478 cases were reported in a one-week span. Hospitalizations in Iowa were down over the last week, from 68 on April 12, to 63 this week.
There were no new Hardin County COVID-19 deaths reported in the state’s update this week. Sixty-two Hardin County residents have died from the disease in the last 20 months.
The vaccination rate in Hardin County appears to have stalled. The state reports that 58.3 percent of Hardin County residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated.
