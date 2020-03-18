While the public is asked to practice social distancing to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, law enforcement is one job that can't be done from home.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel said for the most part, it's business as usual for his staff at the HCSO.
The nature of the job means McDaniel and his staff will be up close and personal with members of the public, despite ongoing concerns about community spread of the virus.
"From a patrol standpoint, it's a big challenge because we are going to get called to residences for domestic situations, accident calls, and more," McDaniel said. "That's the nature of our job. We don't have the luxury of not responding to the public's needs. We will do social distancing in our office the best we can, but at times, that won't be an option for us."
The HCSO staff is 65 people, including 11 uniformed full-time officers. The coronavirus has not changed anything in regards to how McDaniel plans officer shifts, but there have been minor differences regarding inmate visitor contact.
At the Hardin County Jail, staff are screening all of the inmates as they enter the facility. That includes temperature checks and a series of health and lifestyle-related questions. Information includes recent travel history and whether they currently feel ill.
McDaniel said attorney-inmate interaction was already non-contact before COVID-19.
"We've temporarily suspended contact visits with Bible studies. Attorneys coming to speak with clients, that's all done through telephone communication. It's still face-to-face but there's a glass barrier," McDaniel said.
The Sheriff said there are sanitation wipes on both sides of glass, and the inmates are encouraged to wipe down the phone before they use it.
On Wednesday, the Hardin County supervisors agreed to close all county office buildings to the public. That means the sheriff's office will have to work with family members of detainees to set up contact through phone calls or video conferencing.
The HCSO is also voluntarily conducting temperature checks of its staff in order to take extra precautions. Everything from the offices to the jail is being sanitized on a regular basis.
When officers are on patrol, they have not been required to wear gloves, but McDaniel said their decision to use gloves might depend on the type of call they're responding to.
Some officers may also ask some people to step outside when they respond to calls, and avoid going inside their homes if possible. But that isn't always an option depending on the situation.
"Our world is 24/7, 365," McDaniel said of law enforcement. "We can't not enforce laws or not incarcerate."
McDaniel said his department's main concern about COVID-19 is how the public has responded in the past 10 days. Many citizens are panic-buying paper products such as toilet paper, and leaving store shelves empty for others. He said that behavior has to end.
"The last thing we need is panic or chaos," he said. "I hope it dies down in the near future because people need to be considerate of each other. Hoarding 50 rolls of toilet paper . . . why? One single household doesn't need 25 bottles of sanitizer either."
