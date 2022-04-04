Editor's Note: This story is bring reprinted, with permission, from Iowa Capital Dispatch, a nonprofit independent news site.
A sampling of about 70 community water supplies in Iowa found detectable levels of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment in a dozen of them, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR began its sampling late last year and published the last of its results last week on its website. The testing is meant to determine the prevalence of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as PFAS or “forever chemicals” — in the state’s drinking water.
Three water supplies in Hardin and Franklin counties were among those tested. According to the DNR, the Iowa Falls, Eldora and Hampton samples did not show detectable levels of PFAS.
There are thousands of PFAS. The two most-studied of the group have been linked to cancers and other ailments and were a focus of the sampling, along with 23 other PFAS.
The water sources selected for the first round of testing were believed to be the most at-risk for contamination, using federal and state data that tracks the companies that have used or stored PFAS, areas where firefighting foam that contains PFAS was used, and others, said Corey McCoid, supervisor of the DNR’s Water Supply Operations.
None of the detections exceeded a non-mandatory federal guideline for the two most prominent PFAS, although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to revise that health advisory to be more strict and is considering mandatory regulations.
“Overall, we’re glad that it’s currently not above the health advisory,” McCoid said, “but as the EPA is looking to change that health advisory, I suspect we’ll have some facilities at that point in time that will be affected.”
Chief among them is Central City, where the DNR found PFAS subject to the advisory in combined concentrations of 61 parts per trillion, which approaches the guideline of 70 parts per trillion. The city has stopped using water from a contaminated well — except in cases of emergency need — and a DNR investigation is underway to determine the source of the contamination.
Kammerer Mobile Home Park, near Muscatine, might also be affected. The DNR found concentrations of 29 parts per trillion in its water.
The other cities with detections of the two PFAS in finished drinking water include:
- Ames Water Treatment Plant: 9.6 parts per trillion
- Burlington Municipal Waterworks: 7.2 parts per trillion
- Camanche Water Supply: 12 parts per trillion
- Iowa-American Water Company, in Davenport: 6 parts per trillion
- Keokuk Municipal Water Works: 4.3 parts per trillion
- Muscatine Power & Water: 7.6 parts per trillion
- Rock Valley Water Supply: 2.1 parts per trillion
- Sioux City Water Supply: 9.2 parts per trillion
- Tama Water Supply: 5.5 parts per trillion
- West Des Moines Water Works: 5.3 parts per trillion
Cedar Rapids and Iowa City treated water did not have detectable amounts, but each city had a well that did. Contaminated water from a well can be diluted in larger cities by uncontaminated water from other wells.
McCoid expects to test roughly 60 more water supplies in the coming months. Some of those will be in areas near the other detections. The cities with the detections in their finished water are required to test the water quarterly and report the results to the DNR.
Find a full list of the water supplies that were tested here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.