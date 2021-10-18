Pass by one of Zalmay Niazy’s job sites and he looks a lot like any other contractor this time of year, working long hours to get projects done before the snow flies.
But Niazy – or Zee, as he’s known around Iowa Falls – isn’t like everyone else. And this year hasn’t been like any other.
The road to this moment has been a long one for Zee. It started before this summer, when his adopted hometown rallied around him and raised $45,000 to pay his legal fees, before the U.S. government accused him of engaging in terrorist activity, before he stood up at a 2017 event hosted by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley to plead for the politician’s help and even before he arrived in Iowa Falls in January 2015. Niazy’s story goes back to his childhood in Afghanistan, when, as a 9-year-old, he handed a piece of bread to a member of the Taliban who’d threatened to burn down his house if he didn’t comply with the demand.
Niazy’s youth was marked by fear of the Taliban in his native Afghanistan. When the Americans arrived in 2001 and Zee heard of their plans to oust terrorists, build schools, improve opportunities and install a democratic government, he was on board. So on board, he volunteered to work for the Americans as an interpreter. For years, he worked in the most dangerous parts of his country, intercepting Taliban radio communication, translating conversations between Afghan leaders and U.S. soldiers, and, in some cases, collecting the remains of American soldiers who’d been killed.
So, in May of this year, when Zee learned that his request for political asylum in the U.S. – filed six years ago – had been denied because he’d given a piece of bread to the Taliban when he was a boy, he felt broken. He wanted to give up. But Iowa Falls had other plans.
“When I first found out, it was ‘What am I going to do?’” said Mike Ingebritson, who was one of Zee’s first friends and his first employer when he came to town. “But as soon as I started talking to people it became ‘What are we going to do?’”
Word of Zee’s case and the government’s intent to begin deportation proceedings spread. And outrage grew. How could the U.S. do this to someone who’d saved American lives by risking his own?
A group of Zee’s supporters started meeting at Iowa Falls’ First United Methodist Church. They called senators and wrote letters on is behalf, and reached out to friends of friends they thought could help.
Before long, the media got involved and Zee’s story was seen around the world. Stories were printed in USAToday and broadcast on Fox News and CBS Sunday Morning. It was a report on CNN that caught the attention of St. Louis attorney Javad Khazaeli, who spent 10 years working in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Department of Homeland Security.
“I said ‘This is insane. This isn’t what the law was built for,’” Khazaeli said of his reaction to Niazy’s story. He called Zee’s attorney, Keith Herting in Des Moines to offer his help.
Khazaeli began worked at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2002, when it was using the law “to look for the bad guys.” But since then, he said the interpretation of what constitutes material support for terrorists has changed. And, according to recent case law, a 9-year-old giving bread to the Taliban - even if it was done under duress - is considered providing material support to a terrorist organization.
“Over the years the term has been utterly degraded to mean any support for terrorism, whether it was coerced, done intentionally, whether it was done for a child,” Khazaeli said. “The idea that we would apply technicalities with the most harsh interpretations against the men and women who protected our troops is a travesty.”
Khazaeli explained the path of an asylum application. Requests are made to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a branch within DHS. When Zee’s asylum was denied, his case was sent to ICE, a separate agency within DHS. When Khazaeli joined Zee’s case, he reached out to ICE to request that it re-examine Niazy’s case. As a result of that review, ICE ended deportation proceedings and sent the case back to USCIS. Now, Khazaeli said USCIS could do one of the three things: “They could grant him asylum, they could decide to sit on this case and not move, which would be ridiculous, or they could deny it again,” he said.
For Zee, the news that deportation proceedings were stopped was a relief. But he’s hesitant to believe anything until he’s holding the documents.
In the meantime, he’s putting in long days at work and thinking a lot about his family. His parents and siblings, who were still living in Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country in August, have fled to Pakistan.
In the wake of the push to save Zee, Khazaeli and others credit his army of supporters.
“This is all happening because of them,” he said. “This would never have landed on my desk if the community hadn’t risen up and made this a story and if Keith (Herting) hadn’t pushed it. What are the odds that I would have seen this article?”
Ingebritson agrees that Iowa Falls gave it its all, but he said Zee is the reason so many peopled worked so hard toward a common goal.
“He started with a bicycle and a rake (when he came here) and he became a handyman,” Ingebritson said. “I think people like that can come here with nothing, which he did, but he had the ability and want to work and do well and he’s done real well.”
Khazaeli notes that Zee’s story isn’t unique. He’s one of millions of immigrants who are seeking a new life in the U.S.
“There are a lot of people in places like Iowa Falls who have a misconception about immigrants,” Khazaeli said. “People like Zalmay are very important to America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.