The majority of the people who spoke at an Iowa Falls school bond forum this week did so in support of the proposed plan to build a new elementary school and renovate portions of the high school. But the issues raised by those who oppose the project and question its need were also represented in the auditorium.

Monday’s forum was the only in-person public informational event devoted entirely to the March 2 vote. The project has also been discussed at school board meetings, which are open to the public.

About three dozen people showed up to listen to a presentation from Superintendent Tony Neumann, followed by a period of questions and answers. Only one person - Iowa Falls resident Jim Stotser, a former Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock and AGWSR school board member – raised questions about the project. He questioned the logic behind moving toward a single campus for all grade levels and argued that the savings generated by borrowing money when interest rates are low could be a wash because construction costs have increased over the last year.

“I’m asking you to delay the bond vote. Hold more public forums. And solicit comments from the public,” Stotser said on Monday, reading from a prepared statement. “Be open to alternative ideas by inviting community members who may apparently oppose the project to participate in planning groups. Take a hard look at projected enrollment numbers of the district. In less than a year the decision has been reached to spend $28.5 million on a school with very little input from the community, from my viewpoint anyway.”

Others countered Stotser’s assertion that the public was not invited into the planning process. Kaitlyn Hoversten, who answered a call for volunteers to serve on a district facilities committee and is now a member of the Vote Yes committee, said there were opportunities to join in the discussion.

“I believe Mr. Neumann opened it up to the entire community about a year ago now,” Hoversten said. “I’m not in the school. I am just a stay-at-home mom and I chose to participate in that facilities committee. I just wanted to point that out that this has been open to community members.”

Building Project Presentation Iowa Falls Schools Superintendent Tony Neumann presented this information at a public forum on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Neumann’s presentation (video of which can be found here) laid out the process that led to next week’s referendum. He detailed the school board’s discussion about renovating spaces at the high school, a facilities study that was conducted in late 2019, a survey that invited input from the public, the formation of a facilities study committee, and the discussions that were had by the committee and the school board. He also reviewed the proposed plans for the project, detailed the effect the bond would have on property taxes, and he answered some frequently asked questions.

“I want to be clear,” Neumann said. “We’re not trying to say our buildings are falling apart. What we’re trying to say is our HVAC systems need replaced, it’s an expensive project to do, but if we’re going to do that, is it worth the investment when we say our other spaces aren’t meeting our needs. If you look at those buildings, those buildings are beautiful . . . The problem is with the electrical and the plumbing and putting that investment into an 80-year-old building - what’s the kick back in 20 years?”

Other people – many of them members of the Facilities Study Committee and the Vote Yes group – also spoke. They answered questions posed by Stotser, as well as those that have been raised in letters to the editor and in an ad placed in the Times Citizen last week. Kristin Elerding urged those present to vote yes.

“I feel like I am a very open minded person and available to listen to all different things,” Vote Yes committee member Kristin Elerding said in response to Stotser’s comments, “but I think that if we don’t do this bond right now, we are slapping the faces of every student, every educator and every administrator in this district.”