The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that the free school meal program, which was made available to all students in early September and was scheduled to end at the end of the 2020 calendar year, has been extended through the current school year to June 2021.
In making the announcement, U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue said that during the COVID-19 recovery and reopening process, it’s important that children receive nutritious breakfasts and lunches.
"We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now," Perdue said.
All of Hardin County’s public schools announced last month that they are serving free breakfast and lunch to students through the program. The districts pay for the meals, and they are reimbursed by USDA.
Students who are learning remotely this year are also able to receive free school lunches. Their families are asked to reach out to district offices to arrange pickup of meals. Local school leaders have said that while the meals are free, a la carte options or additional servings are not free – students or families will have to pay for those. Only one lunch and one breakfast per student will be provided free of charge.
Families who may be eligible for free or reduced-price lunch are still encouraged to apply for that program to guarantee there are no changes to students' meal plans if the free meal program ends.
