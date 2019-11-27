No one is fooling around when it comes to making a meal out of 150 pounds of potatoes, 150 pounds of green beans, 230 pounds of turkey and at least 70 pies. That’s especially true for Bethany Lutheran Church’s Robin Sampson.
Sampson has been coordinating the ever-growing Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner for about 10 years.
“Over the years it has grown from about 50 people, to our largest year with 700,” she said. “My usual year is about 500 people now. It’s a community meal and it’s a freewill offering. Instead of eating at home, people just bring their whole family and come to Bethany Lutheran Church.”
Sampson said there’s more than one reason the dinner is so successful. First of all, there’s the food. Sampson, who also organizes the Christmas dinner at Bethany Lutheran, said she’s proud of how many diners tell her it’s the best Thanksgiving meal in town. The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, a roll and pie for dessert.
Secondly, the meal is for the community — not just the Bethany Lutheran congregation. Sampson said her goal every year is create an environment where everyone feels comfortable. Many, if not most people, sit with people they don’t know.
“You watch them introduce themselves to each other,” Sampson said. “That’s one of the best parts is when I look out and see all these people having fellowship together. That’s what it’s all about. Both at Christmas and Thanksgiving, it’s a meal and you leave. We’re not preaching to you.”
Somewhere between 25 and 30 official volunteers are needed to pull off the meal each year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t dozens of others who help in their own way. From the kids who colored hundreds of place mats by hand, to the decorating crew that sets up Wednesday night, there’s more to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner than meets the eye.
When it comes to the Thanksgiving Day volunteers, they show up in all faith, sizes and ages. Sampson said it’s interesting that 10 years ago almost all the volunteers were members of Bethany Lutheran, but now it’s truly a community event with most of the volunteers coming from outside the church.
Bethany Lutheran’s pastor, the Rev. Tim Maybee, said every volunteer, from the children to the senior citizens, has their responsibilities. He added that each volunteer has a different skill set.
“One of my favorite things was when one of our high schoolers was in eighth grade and he was the lead person on our washing machine, the dish washer,” Maybee said. “He was teaching an adult how to use it and someone wondered out loud if he should be using the machine, but he was the only one who actually knew how to do it.”
Sampson, who also serves as youth minister at Bethany Lutheran, said she loves to see the children get experience volunteering. She doesn’t think today’s young people get enough first-hand exposure to community service work. Plus, the diners enjoy seeing and talking with the kids.
“What’s really nice is sometimes families, like the (Quinn and Kaitlyn) Hoversten family volunteers and has four kids, and they’ll go around and pour milk and pour coffee and the people just love it when kids are involved,” she said.
Sampson said it doesn’t take an army to get everyone fed, but she never turns down volunteers — even if it can be challenging for her to find them a job. She said there’s a way to volunteer without it encompassing the entire Thanksgiving Day.
“Some people want to stay the whole day, other people just want to serve for an hour,” she said. “If you volunteer you don’t have to give us your life.”
Funnily enough, the Thanksgiving Dinner got started at Bethany Lutheran after Sampson had spent a few years volunteering on Thanksgiving with her friend Tam Elerding at the United Methodist Church in Eldora. While that meal was smaller, serving about 80 guests, it gave Sampson an idea.
“After doing that for a couple of years I thought, ‘Why am I doing this in Eldora? I can do this in Iowa Falls,’” she said.
Elerding has helped Sampson most years since she made the transition. Elerding, whose recollection regarding the number of patrons, believes they served about 100 people the first year in Iowa Falls with a lot less help than they have now. That first year was put on by Sampson, Elerding, their husbands and “a few” others. Elerding and Maybee both said it’s important to recognize that Bethany’s is truly a community meal and not just for those in need.
“Those who eat, I often find interesting, is it’s people who are lonely who come here. It’s people who can’t afford a meal who come here. Some people come because they want the gathering. They just want to be with other folks,” Maybee said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are, we’ll feed you.”
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has become a self-sustaining operation. None of the money used for the dinner derives from Bethany Lutheran. It all comes from freewill donations and traditional donations from the community. Sampson said she simply keeps the money from the year before and it ends up being more than they need to fund the following year’s dinner.
Sampson said other community meals have made people more comfortable coming to the meals she organizes.
“The other thing that really helps this meal is the Methodist church has a meal every Wednesday,” she said. “So the community is used to going to a community meal.”
Sampson said this year she’s preparing food for a little more than 600 people. As of Friday, she’d received more than 200 RSVPs — including one for a party of 14 — but she expects a few hundred more to come in by Thursday morning. She said she appreciates people letting her and her team know how many people to expect, especially when you factor in the delivery and carryout orders.
“We’ll have calls coming asking for reservations until 11 o’clock on Thursday,” Sampson said.
Elerding said it’s difficult to estimate how many meals the group will deliver on Thursday because it’s dependent on the weather.
Those who do show up to eat are encouraged to arrive early if they want to guarantee they’ll get their hands on their favorite piece of the most popular item every year: the pie.
“The biggest fights we have are over pie,” Sampson said. “When people come in, the first thing they do is go over to the pie table and find their specific piece.”
